The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

For those of you in San Luis Obispo looking for your Rocky Horror fix, look no further! Rocky Horror is a cult classic that, for some, embodies all the excitement of Halloween. Whether you’re a student at Cal Poly, a resident in the area, or just a visitor during Halloween time, SLO has a couple of awesome events for fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

What is The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

If you’ve never heard of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, here’s what you’re missing out on:

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a movie made in 1975, that plays on societal stereotypes including: gender, sexuality, nationality, and social norms as a whole. In a sort of mock-horror musical, the movie combines the classic story of “Frankenstein” with epic 70’s song and dance.

As SLO Brew’s website puts it:

“Although explaining its plot has perhaps never helped anyone understand what the movie is about, here is an attempt: Brad and Janet (Bostwick and Sarandon), a newly engaged couple who find themselves lost on a cold and rainy night, attempt to seek refuge at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Curry,) a self-described transvestite from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania. From the moment the castle doors open the musical mayhem begins, and the couple’s night gets progressively weirder as Dr. F. unveils his ‘greatest creation’ and spends the night having a bit of fun with his reluctant guests” (SLO Brew).

What Events Are In SLO?

Both SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo and the Bay Theater in Morro Bay are hosting events where you can watch Rocky Horror on the big screen!

Oct 28th:

Bay Theater

Doors @5 pm, Screening @6pm

Open to all ages

$15 tickets available online and in person

Co-hosted by “The Rock” Radio, the Bay Theater will be screening the movie. Costumes are encouraged!

Oct 31st:

SLO Brew @ Rod & Hammer Rock

6pm screening

18+ Event

$25 tickets available online

Cast acts it out–Live event!

“*** PLEASE NOTE: This year we’re featuring ONE live show on October 31st with a dance party to immediately follow! Ticket holders for the live event will get 1/2 off of the $10 cover for the dance party!”(SLO Brew).

Nov 1st

SLO Brew @ Rod & Hammer Rock

6pm screening

18+ Event

Cast acts it out– Live event!

$25 tickets available online

How To Prepare For The Rocky Horror Experience:

Attending a screening or live performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is an experience like no other, so it’s crucial to prepare ahead of time. Here are a few things I recommend in order to “Rocky Horror” the right way.

Watch The Movie Ahead Of Time

Seeing Rocky Horror as a live event is definitely more enjoyable if you already understand the plot and overall vibes surrounding the film. I highly recommend watching the movie before attending Rocky live.

You can stream it now on Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms, with certain subscriptions.

Dressing Up

Fashion is a huge element of the film and overall culture behind Rocky Horror, so it is crucial to plan out an outfit to wear to a screening. The costume design behind the film pulls elements from Goth, Punk, 70’s, and Queer fashion influences to create that iconic “Rocky” style, and movie-goers are highly encouraged to replicate this vibe. Though it’s common to see people dressed as specific characters, you can always go for an outfit that encapsulates the Rocky-esque vibe and highlights your own unique style. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out Pinterest to see some screen grabs from the movie and some costumes that people have recreated!

Are You a Virgin?

If you haven’t seen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” or gone to a screening in person, then you, my friend, are what we in the community call a Rocky Horror Virgin! The movie includes many suggestive scenes and discussions that contemplate the notion of sex and sexual promiscuity, so, it’s only fitting that sex is tied into the culture around the movie.

Depending on what theater or acting group you attend, the staff may include a sort of ritual at the beginning of the show. This “Virgin Sacrifice” celebrates those who come to see the show for the very first time, hence they lose their “Rocky Horror Virginity”. Though this is completely optional, based on your comfort levels and interest, these rituals range all over the country from spanking lines, being marked with a lipstick “V” on your forehead, to faking an orgasm as their favorite animal on stage, or stripping to their underwear!

These rituals can get pretty gnarly, so definitely check in with yourself about what you’d be okay participating in before seeing the show—you can even call the theater ahead of time! It’s all in good fun and celebration, so don’t feel like you have to participate if you’re uncomfortable.

Learn The Call-Outs

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has so many comically timed pauses and suggestive moments where a call-out would fit into the script perfectly. In some screenings, theaters will encourage fans to scream out the call-outs altogether to add more humor, dirty jokes, and community feel to the viewing. There are so many moments and varieties of lines, which you can check out on the Playbill website.

Bringing Props

Some call-outs, musical numbers and scenes even include the use of props! Though these also vary by where you watch, some of the most well-known props to bring are:

Rice

Newspaper

Flashlights

Water-guns

Toast

Lighters

With this being said, please check with your local theater before bringing any props inside, as some food and water may be prohibited.

Check out this fan-made guide for a list of props to bring and when to use them!

Learn The Time Warp

This may be a controversial take, but I think everyone should learn how to dance the “Time Warp” before seeing a screening in person. Undeniably the most popular musical number in the movie, the movie presents the “Time Warp” in a sort of how-to scenario, teaching you how to do the dance as you watch. However, if you really want to master the dance, look cool while doing it, and be able to enjoy every moment of the experience, I recommend learning the dance beforehand. After all, it’s just a jump to the left…

Learn the dance with this simple Wikihow article.

Rocky, Rocky, Rah-Rah-RAH!!

Since 1975, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has brought together fans of film and music, as well as eclectic fashion lovers, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. For many, Rocky Horror acts as a longstanding tradition and celebration of sexual empowerment, inclusivity and representation. This movie and live experience has created a safe space over the decades it’s been screening; let’s continue to carry on the tradition!