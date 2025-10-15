How to Dress for Cold Mornings and Warm Afternoons in SLO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing like stepping out your front door in an outfit that took twenty minutes to perfect, just to be slapped in the face with a freezing cold wind. It feels like this is always the case in San Luis Obispo. Your weather app tells you today will have a high of 72 degrees, but it’s 50 until noon.

I am no stranger to this problem. I spent my entire first year trying to figure out how to be warm on my way to my 8 a.m. class, while not dying of heat exhaustion in a chunky sweater on the final stretch home at 4 p.m. After many failed trials, I think I’ve finally cracked the case.

Layering

Layering is the holy grail to surviving SLO’s bipolar weather. Start simple at first–a tank top or a baby tee with a sweatshirt or a chunky sweater thrown on top. This way, when the sun finally decides to peek out, you’re able to simply peel off your top layer and still look put together. Personally, I hate having to carry a big sweatshirt around, so having to carry your jacket is a huge downside of this specific solution.

Layering doesn’t have to stop at a smaller top with a bigger jacket. One of my favorite tips for layering is double dipping. Double dipping is the act of layering two of the same garments, like two tank tops or two bikinis. It sounds a little weird, but it lets you look like you actually planned an outfit instead of just surviving the climate chaos.

Accessorize With Intention

I adore getting ready in the morning and putting my final touches on an outfit. Items like scarves, hats, and leg warmers aren’t just the piece that makes your outfit go from boring to beautiful–they’re functional. In the cold morning, it’s easy to throw on a scarf or a shawl over a long-sleeve top, and by lunch time you’re able to shove it in your tote as if it was never there.

I know I’m not alone in the outfit-repeater category. Accessories are essential for making an outfit feel fresh and uniquely yours. They’re one of the easiest ways to make the same look feel brand new every week. When you accessorize with the weather in mind, you’re able to elevate your outfit while avoiding turning into an ice cube once you step out your front door.

Your Bag Matters More Than You Think

If you are planning on taking a layer or an accessory off midday, you are going to need somewhere to put it. I used to shove my extra morning layers into my backpack, and that ended exactly how you think it would. My bag would get all puffy and clunky, and I would end up sweating from how heavy it was on my back.

My biggest tip? Find a bag that’s functional as a school bag, but has room if you need to throw a layer in. Think of a Longchamp Tote or a larger leather shoulder bag. A stuffed full tote is much easier to style as intentional than an exploding backpack.

At the end of the day, dressing for SLO’s fall weather is all about balance–and maybe a little delusion sprinkled on top. You’ll never be able to predict exactly what the day will bring, but at least your outfit can be cute and climate-proof.