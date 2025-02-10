The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sweethearts season is finally upon us, and I do believe there’s a common misconception that Valentine’s Day is a couple’s holiday. While it’s fun to celebrate your significant other if you have one, I think recognizing all the people you love in your life is what the holiday is really about. You also need to include yourself on the recognition list! Treating Valentine’s Day as a mid-quarter pick-me-up is the perfect thing to set the tone for the rest of the quarter. In this article I’ve crafted the perfect list of how to celebrate yourself this Valentine’s Day so that no one dreads the holiday this year.

Get Crafty

I don’t know about y’all, but I have been on a crafting kick lately. My favorite craft to do when I want to spend some time with myself and get something cute out of it is to do a scrapbook frame. The process is fairly simple and I’ve been able to get everything I need from Hobby Lobby, Michael’s, and CVS to print my pictures. To do a scrapbook frame I use some kind of sturdy paper backing, printed pictures of me and my friends, cut out magazine clippings (or you can look on Pinterest and print cute cutouts there), and then I arrange everything, tape it, and then put it in a frame! It’s a great break from schoolwork and mindless screen time, and you can have your favorite show on in the background or good music.

Try Something New

I think as we develop a routine with work, school, friends, etc., we forget that we have the ability to switch things up every now and then. Try a new recipe, try a fun workout class at the Rec Center, hang out with a new friend, or read a new book. Getting comfortable in our routines can keep our mind at ease, but it also limits us from maximizing our environment around us. I think making a list of things you’ve always wanted to try, but always came up with excuses why you shouldn’t is a great place to start. Make that list and each week peek at it, and see what you want to try that week.

Make a Happy Jar

A “Happy Jar” is pretty straightforward and it’s a jar or container of some sort where you write on slips of paper all the random happy moments big or small and put them in the jar. The point is whenever you’re down or really any time at all, you can look through the jar and think about all the happy moments you have had in your life and reflect on those. It can keep the sour moments in perspective and also help you remember the sweet, tiny moments of our daily lives we tend to forget.

Hopefully I’ve left you with a couple tidbits that will make your Valentine’s Day (or any day for that matter) a little sweeter. XOXO!