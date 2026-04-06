Clean Girl This, Coastal Cowgirl That: How Not to Lose Yourself Among the Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Slick-backs, sets, shells and sandals. Join me in navigating a world of online trends where losing yourself is easier than ever.

In today’s world, escaping social trends can be difficult. Constant scrolling and exposure to social media leave us in a state where we’re constantly evaluating ourselves and may feel pressure to change or conform to a trending aesthetic. The “clean girl” aesthetic has taken social media by storm, bleeding through into other areas of life: marketing, products, fitness, and much more. Other trending aesthetics, like the “coastal cowgirl” and “coquette” girls, add even more options. With that, we are left thinking, “Where do I fit in?”

The keyword here is “trend.” All these aesthetics are just that; as quickly as they are surfacing, they will sink just as fast. For me, worrying about fitting into a certain box isn’t productive and will come at a cost to my identity. When I give my all to something that doesn’t feel authentic to me, it can end up feeling senseless, especially when what’s in and out is constantly changing. Unless you truly believe that an entire aesthetic is who you are, trying to force something becomes more performative rather than personal.

An important thing to remember is that people constantly change their aesthetics. Just as there are changing seasons in nature, we as people go through changing seasons. Think back to a year ago. Are you still dressing the exact same way? Have you tweaked your makeup routine at all? Have you started doing a new hairstyle? The bottom line here is that we change. Constantly. It’s okay to want to fit into a certain aesthetic, especially if it resonates with you, but when it starts to feel inauthentic, you lose yourself. Your aesthetic is about expressing who YOU are. In 10 or 20 years, when you look back on a younger you, you want to see someone who is happy, genuine, and self-assured. When you reminisce, you won’t remember your slicked-back bun and gold hoops, or your flowy white dress and cowboy boot combo. What you will remember is how you felt in that season.

So, whether you want to embrace an entire aesthetic or pick and choose what you want to implement into your life to feel like yourself, make sure you’re staying true to who you are. Don’t do anything to check off a certain box or be trendy for a couple of months if it doesn’t feel genuine to who you are. Trends should be inspirational and maybe even bring in a sense of connection. What they should not be is forced compliance or a superficial chore. Remember that everyone is trying to fit in, and getting lost in these trends is more common than not. If we all take a step back and look at who we are and what we want, we’ll radiate far more happiness and authenticity than we ever could by following an aesthetic.