Chocolate Chip Cookies at Cal Poly: Ranked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me start off by giving my credentials. I’m a lifelong cookie lover and therefore self-proclaimed cookie expert.

Here’s what I’m looking for in a cookie:

Semi-sweet chocolate chips (or darker); no milk chocolate-only cookies are wanted here.

Crispy edges with a gooey middle.

Melty chocolate like it’s fresh out of the oven.

Realistically, the best chocolate chip cookies are the ones that are homemade because they’re just always better. Nutrition information does not matter to me; the only thing that matters is the joy, happiness, and comfort that only a great cookie can give you. As a first-year with nowhere to keep all the ingredients to bake from scratch, my dining dollars have been going towards buying the pre-made, on-campus options instead.

My rankings are as follows:

1st Place:

Place: Scout Coffee

Title: Scout Cookie

Price: $5.45

Although occasionally hard to come by, this cookie is comforting and goes beyond your traditional chocolate chip cookie. First of all, it’s massive. It would be hard to finish this rich, big cookie in one sitting. To me, that justifies its position as the most expensive one on this list because it is easily two servings, if not more. Not only does it have three types of chocolate in it, but it’s also made with oatmeal and toasted pecans, which elevates it above the rest of the traditional cookie options on campus. The cherry on top is that they warm it up for you, and the chocolate gets perfectly melty. It would go great with a cold glass of milk! My only problem is that Scout isn’t open at night, which is usually when I’m looking for a sweet treat.

2nd Place:

Place: Sweet Bar @ Vista Grande

Title: Chocolate Chip Cookies (2-pack)

Price: $4.95

Maybe I’m biased because these are typically the most easily accessible to me late at night, but these hit the spot. Two big, thin cookies with a chewy center that I can grab after getting my food is simply a great option. I typically only eat half a cookie at a time, so I get four servings out of these for just $4.95. Sweet Bar tends to run out of things often, but they keep these pretty well stocked, so they’re a reliable option. Popping half of one into the microwave when a late-night craving hits is really all a girl needs. My only problem is that Sweet Bar is closed on Saturdays. Don’t even get me started on that.

3rd Place:

Place: Starbucks

Title: Chocolate Chip Cookie

Price: $3.45

Starbucks gets third because it hits all the criteria, but there’s no wow factor. Semi-sweet chocolate, crispy edges, and the option to get it warmed make it nearly perfect. In my opinion, it’s just slightly too thick, and the middle is sometimes dry. My other issue is the occasional long wait times, but it’s usually quicker later in the day.

4th Place:

Place: Chick-fil-A

Title: Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Price: $2.09

Chick-fil-A falls near the bottom for a few reasons, but the main reason is the never-ending wait times. If I need a cookie, I’m simply not waiting 30+ minutes to get it. It’s a nice add-on to a meal, but if I’m at Chick-fil-A, I’d much rather get the brownie or a milkshake if I’m treating myself. Although using chunks as opposed to chips is a nice touch, the milk chocolate chunks are unnecessary. They sometimes come warm, but it’s not consistent enough to earn extra points.

5th Place (But Cheapest):

Place: Subway

Title: Chocolate Chip

Price: $0.99

Sorry to all the Subway cookie fans out there. Last time I had a cookie from here, I had no complaints. However, the one I tried on campus tasted like it was infused with the scent of Subway, and not in a good way. A cookie should taste like a cookie, preferably not with notes of a sub sandwich. They’re also a bit small, so getting two might better satisfy a craving. I do, however, love the price point, late-night availability, and softness.

Overall, Cal Poly Dining is not lacking when it comes to options for a classic cookie. These are all also great options to pick up as a treat for a friend or to save later. If you have tons of dining dollars like me, you can also go pick these up and do a ranking of your own. Might as well turn those extra dollars into some fun!