CAL POLY’S DEPOP AMBASSADORS: BRINGING SECONDHAND STYLE TO CAMPUS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Depop’s Ambassador Program has been taking college campuses by storm, expanding to more than 300 universities across the United States in recent years. The program promotes sustainable fashion by paying current students to organize events, encouraging their peers to sign up for the app, and sharing “the benefits of buying and selling secondhand.”

These campaigns are largely facilitated by social media, and ambassadors are encouraged to reach out to students using their Instagrams. However, the ambassador position is designed to be accessible: there are no prerequisites, and students of any major can apply regardless of their Instagram following or how much time they have left in college. Training is streamlined, and the program’s budget and ambassador pay increase each year. Two new ambassadors, Lauren and Ava, began working with Depop this fall and have already hit the ground running. Over the past month, they have hosted several events, handing out tote bags and encouraging students to sign up for the platform.

A New Generation of Secondhand Shoppers

For Lauren, a Business Administration major with a concentration in Marketing, becoming a Depop ambassador was a natural next step. She has worked in the sustainable-fashion industry for three years and manages a pop-up shop in her hometown. Ava, a Business Administration major, has a similar connection to the industry: she has used Depop for years and began selling her own clothing on the app last year. Second-hand fashion has long interested both ambassadors, and it seems much of Cal Poly’s student body shares that interest. In fact, Lauren said one of the hardest parts of her job is getting app sign-ups on a campus “where everyone already has a Depop account.”

That challenge reflects a broader shift among Gen Z: as students face increasing financial pressure from inflation, over 62% are turning to thrifted clothing — as well as vintage records and film — as a way to save money without sacrificing personal style. For many, buying second-hand also offers a more environmentally conscious alternative to purchasing newly manufactured clothing. Thanks in large part to this shift, the secondhand market nearly doubled in value between 2020 and 2025, reaching almost $56 billion. Depop’s Ambassador Program reflects both the economic and environmental appeal of secondhand culture.

Cal Poly’s Secondhand Scene

“[Cal Poly has a] big secondhand culture, but it’s still not super saturated. There’s a good amount of sellers and options while you’re walking to class,” Lauren said. Around Dexter Lawn and the surrounding area, it is common to find everything from thrift pop-ups to students hoping to clear out extra clothing. Still, the scene does not overwhelm; there is a healthy balance between sellers and buyers.

It is this campus culture that Ava and Lauren have begun to tap into. Lauren said they both have strong work ethics and that she is excited to have a partner who shares her goal of reaching as many students as possible.

“We work really well together, and are always bouncing ideas off each other for content and events on campus,” Ava added.

Several events are coming up for Lauren and Ava, including a collaboration with Cal Poly’s Her Campus chapter on Monday, Oct. 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dexter Lawn. They are also planning a larger pop-up on Oct. 27, centered around World Sustainability Day. Lauren, along with other secondhand sellers she has connected with over the years, will sell thrifted clothing while raising awareness about the ways buying and selling secondhand can reduce waste and make fashion more sustainable.

Both ambassadors emphasized the importance of this work in a world where fast fashion and overconsumption still dominate the industry. As Ava put it, it is important to “show other Cal Poly students that shopping secondhand can be affordable, sustainable, and a fun way to find your own style.” At a campus with an already strong secondhand culture, Lauren and Ava are helping connect students with more ways to shop, sell, and participate.