Cal Poly’s Clubs and Organizations: A Guide

College is often called one of the most exciting and transformative times of your life—and while that can sound like a lot to live up to, it’s also full of possibility. Between classes, late-night study sessions, scraping together something to eat (that isn’t instant ramen or half a protein bar), and figuring out life away from home, it can take time to find your rhythm and your community.

Although everyone has probably heard someone preach the advice “Just join a club!” at least once during their college experience, there is some truth to it. Cal Poly has over 400 recognized clubs and organizations, and that doesn’t include the groups that are currently unrecognized—each offering a chance to learn something new, connect with others, and make campus feel a little more like home.

Below is an overview of the primary club types and groups, so that you can start narrowing down your search for the perfect organization for you. You may not get it right on the first try but taking the steps to find what you’re looking for is the most important part. Whether you’re chasing a passion, testing out something new, or just looking for good company, there’s definitely a place for you here. Happy exploring!

Clubs in Your College Looking at clubs associated with your college (OCOB, BCOSAM, CENG, CAFES, CAED, and CLA) is a great way to start your search for that perfect organization. Each college has multiple highlighted clubs that fit under similar majors, practices, and hobbies in each school (and an entire separate article could be written about the clubs in every respective college, so I just linked a list of the clubs associated with each college above). If you’re on the hunt for similar interests, a jumpstart in your career, or even some study buddies, looking at the clubs associated with your college is a perfect launch pad. Cal Poly Greek Organizations It’s hard to distinguish what’s a college stereotype and what isn’t when arriving at higher education—and that sentiment especially rings true for Greek life (social sororities and fraternities). However, it’s best to look at them just as any other social club—like every college club, they have their own unique culture and traditions. Cal Poly has nine different panhellenic organizations and eighteen interfraternity organizations. One big benefit of Greek life is that they often offer an extensive alumni network, which can help jumpstart your career and help you find friends that you otherwise would have never met. Life-long friends can be found through these organizations, and although Sorority Rush and Fraternity Pledging may seem intimidating, it has proven to be worth it for hundreds of people. You could be next! Just For Fun In my opinion, the “Just For Fun” clubs are what college is all about. There are seldom other times in life where it is completely normal to meet a bunch of strangers and do anything from camping, playing video games, creating art, or just eating hummus together. My best advice is to try out one random recreational club each quarter—whether that be for a whole camping trip with Field Studies, learning salsa dance with Salsa Club, or trying out a new hobby in anything from the Rowing Club to the Video Games club. In the moment, it may feel easy to just take a night in and be comfortable, but I promise the friends you meet and the memories you’ll make will be worth it. Cal Poly Professional Organizations For many, it’s difficult to imagine what your career could shape up to be while still in the classroom. That’s where professional organizations cross that boundary; they allow you to connect with other motivated people your age. Many clubs, such as Women in Business, Engineering Societies, Professional Fraternities, and more, often host panels with alumni, workshops, and networking events that allow you to meet other motivated individuals (both in a professional and fun environment), explore career options, and boost your resume. Sports Never again will there be so many opportunities to try different physical activities at your fingertips (and never again will you be so spry and young to try them all!). Cal Poly has Club Sports, in which you often must attend tryouts to join the team (with varying competitiveness depending on the sport), Intramural (which is open to everyone and ran through the school with different leagues based on your competitive desires), and unofficial organizations that you are free to try as you please. You can try pretty much any physical activity, from soccer, basketball, water polo, weightlifting, archery, and running, as well as several different E-sports clubs. Lettuce club, in which you compete to eat an entire head of lettuce, is technically listed as a recreational/just for fun club… but from what I’ve heard, the fierce competition basically makes it a sport. Cultural Organizations Cal Poly has multiple clubs and organizations where individuals with many different backgrounds, religions, and identities can come together and meet. There are cultural clubs such as the Chinese Student Association and the Black Student Union, as well as multiple clubs that offer safe spaces for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. These communities often serve as a launch pad to find close friends and attend enjoyable, culturally-enriching events.

In college, it’s easy to feel isolated, but taking that leap to help find your community goes a very long way. So whether you’re searching for your people, wishing to advance your career, wanting something fun to distract you from midterms, or hoping to discover new perspectives, there’s a place for you. You just have to go out and find it.

Here’s a comprehensive list of Cal Poly’s organizations.