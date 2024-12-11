Book Review: The Captivating Magic of ‘Six of Crows’ By Leigh Bardugo 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to the Grishaverse. Following the success of her first trilogy, author Leigh Bardugo adds on to her Shadow and Bone universe with the duology that begins with Six of Crows. Diving into the magical world of the Grishaverse, you’ll find a corrupt city called Ketterdam, nestled in the heart of the country of Kerch. This first book begins telling the tale of six ambitious, delinquent teenagers attempting to complete an almost impossible heist: Kaz, Inej, Jesper, Nina, Wylan, and Matthias, each willing to take on any mission in order to create the life they truly deserve.

Kaz, also known as “dirty hands,” is the mastermind behind all of the missions. He’s known as the gang-leader assembling his perfect team of thieves for every heist. If you think you’re one step ahead, he’s already ten steps ahead. Although Kaz seems stubborn from the outside, on the inside he carries a deep weight of trauma from his past he unfortunately can’t seem to heal from. No one can see past his tough exterior except for one character, Inej.

Inej is known as the “spider;” she’s so quiet that she can go up to anyone and they won’t even notice her. While Kaz may seem like he could care less about Inej with his rude remarks, she’s his most trusted, the one he goes to for any favor or mission, big or small. She’s the youngest of the group, a trained acrobat and throughout the book, is challenged by Kaz with many side quests. These talents came with a price; like Kaz, Inej also has a difficult past filled with many painful experiences. Everything she’s been doing since those moments has been for her family and to avenge her past.

Jesper is known as the sharpshooter, he has the most perfect shot compared to everyone in Ketterdam and has no room to be humble about it. He’s also Kaz’s second when it comes to a duel, another one of his most trusted. But Jesper isn’t the most honest when it comes to his expenses; he might have what you call a bit of an addiction when it comes to gambling. Aside from that, he’s still one of the most lovable and hilarious characters in the book; he also comes with a comedic partner, Nina.

Nina is the heartrender of the group: a heartrender is a Grisha, a person born with powers, that has the power to control someone’s nervous system without them knowing. She and Jesper are inseparable and they constantly make unhinged jokes about Kaz and his botched haircut. She escaped from the disasters of her home country, Ravka, and came to Ketterdam to find work in order to save the one she loves. Kaz promised to help her for something in exchange: help on his job. Even if she is able to help save the one she loves, who is to say that he’s willing to forgive her for what she did.

Matthias is a witch hunter, kind of ironic; he was born in Fjierda, a country that despises the Grisha because they believe their power is unnatural. His belief in his religion is strong and he cannot betray his country because of the consequences he may face. Matthias and Nina have a small but important backstory in this book and both struggle with their actions going against their beliefs.

Wylan is the alchemist of the cast; he may be shy but he’s a true sweetheart. Growing up as the heir of a wealthy father wasn’t always easy because of all the pressure on him. In his father’s eyes, he has several imperfections, but Wylan is one of the smartest and most determined of the group. He let go of his past self and is ready for a new version, not just somebody’s “useless son.”

These six characters bring so much to the table. The book as a whole is a magical experience with several challenges that the characters have to face along the way, but they truly bring out the best in each other, even though sometimes it might not seem like it. If you find yourself in a book slump and are desperate to find something to get you out of it, I suggest picking up Six of Crows and giving it a read. It is truly one of the most amazing books I’ve read and has such a fascinating world with beautifully made characters.