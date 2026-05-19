Bieber Fever: The Post-Coachella Revival of Justin Bieber Fans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Justin Bieber’s announcement that he was performing at Coachella, his first major performance since 2022, broke the internet. Fans named the weekend “Bieberchella.” The excitement surrounding his upcoming performance revived Beliebers who had been lying in wait and drew large crowds to the already-famous desert festival.

As a JB fan myself, since my awkward middle school years, I could hardly contain my excitement when I heard this announcement. I remember dancing to Bieber’s songs with my cousin for hours on end, performing choreographed performances for our parents in attempts to earn a sleepover.

Justin Bieber’s nostalgic Coachella set gave dormant fans a newfound fervor for JB and his music. Instead of choreographed dancing and all-out performances, Bieber sang a combo of classic hits and songs from his new album, SWAG, in jorts and a hoodie. While some thought this chill vibe was too lowkey for Coachella, many fans saw the performance as intimate and real, speaking to Bieber’s authenticity.

Having been in the music industry since he was a teenager, JB has had fans listening to his songs for decades. He embraced his unique story by playing YouTube videos of himself singing as a teen and harmonizing with them, as a now-married adult with a baby, melting the hearts of fans all over the world. Bieber took song requests from the crowd live, directly involving the audience in his set. He sang fan favorites, including “Baby” and “Never Say Never.”

Overall, JB’s unforgettable performance stuck with fans across the globe, reigniting the Beliebers’ passion for Justin and his music. His simple, yet genuine vibe drew the crowd in, leaving fans wanting more and panging with nostalgia. Hopefully, we will get more live performances coming soon!