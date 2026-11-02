An Overview of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Nobody Wants This” is an exciting TV show about the daily lives of two sisters and their relationships. This article is a quick overview of Season One, before watching Season Two or Three!

Plot

“Nobody Wants This” is a TV show following Joanne and Morgan’s dysfunctional relationships through their podcast, which focuses on their sex and dating lives. As the show progresses and shares stories about their lives, the relationship between the two is tested through new boyfriends, complicated choices, and explosive arguments.

When Joanne finds herself happy with someone new, she begins to question her future, how she sees herself and her family, along with her relationship to faith and God. Morgan, suddenly an outsider in Joanne’s life, finds herself searching for validation in new, unexpected places, and testing the strengths of others.

Now, let’s get in to who everyone is!

Characters:

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Morgan (Justine Lupe) are our pair of sisters and favorite podcasters! While they both have a generally negative outlook on life, they stick by each other through everything. Joanne often looks back on her dating failures and wonders what she did wrong as she begins to fall for a handsome rabbi. Morgan, who already divorced once, believes Joanne won’t find success in this relationship while searching for her own fulfillment.

Noah (Adam Brody) and Sasha Roklov (Timothy Simons) are two brothers who were raised Jewish. Noah is a rabbi at the Temple Chai (meaning life), and has dedicated his life to following the word of god and helping his congregation. His recent break-up with longtime girlfriend, Rebecca, leads him to question the true meaning in a relationship. Sasha, the husband of Esther, has been hoping for a promotion at his dad’s company for years and is dedicated to being the best father he can.

Esther (Jackie Tohn) is Sasha’s wife, and Rebecca’s best friend. She does not always feel happy in her marriage and is looking for different ways to explore her relationship and meet new people.

Bina (Tovah Feldshuh) and Ilan Roklov (Paul Ben-Victor) are the parents of Noah and Sasha. Bina is a harsh critic of her sons’ behavior, and of anyone they are in a relationship with. She believes in upholding all Jewish beliefs to the highest level. Ilan is a harsh boss of his company and simply wants his children to be happy.

Henry (Michael Hitchcock) and Lynn (Stephanie Faracy) are the divorced parents of Joanne and Morgan. Henry came out as gay and is now happy with his boyfriend. Lynn, despite still being in love with him, wants to be very involved in her daughters’ lives and enjoys knowing everything happening in them.

Setting

The show takes place in Los Angeles, featuring iconic landmarks such as Eagle Rock, Koreatown, Hollywood, and Mid-Wilshire.

Throughout the series, Temple Chai, the Roklov’s home, Joanne’s apartment, and Morgan’s house become increasingly important locations for the story to progress.