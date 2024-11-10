The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

After acknowledging the results of the 2024 election, a sort of dread has enveloped the United States of America, and I am so sorry. It is a true tragedy that so many willingly overlooked the bigoted values of this man, so much so that he was put BACK into office. As a woman, this turn of events has been so deeply disheartening, so I wanted to take a moment to recognize this universal pain.

To the women who are sexual assault survivors: I know this is a slap in the face. To all sexual assault survivors out there, I am with you and I am sending you a hug. This election has ultimately told men all over our country that you can assault a woman and not only get away with it, but become the President of the United States of America. In this time, I need you to remember that it is STILL not your fault. Do not let this invalidate what happened to you, do not let this silence you, do not let this stop you from advocating for yourself and for others.

To the women with daughters: I’m sure this is horrifying. Do not blame yourself for bringing your daughter into this world. We have come so far, and although it seems as if we are regressing, we have so much fight left in us. To be able to even see a black woman run for president is such a memorable event in history that your daughter will not forget. Continue to inspire her and fight for her like OUR RIGHTS DEPEND ON IT.

To the women who are part of the LGBTQ+ community: Please surround yourself with people that make you feel safe. My heart breaks for those that are now fearing for their lives because of this outcome, so give yourself extra time to grieve. Make new connections with things and people that will defend you. Take any necessary precaution to protect yourself. You are not alone, and we will continue to fight for your rights to simply exist.

To the women who have gotten or needed abortions: I am dumbfounded that it has come to this. Recently, a 28-year-old woman from Texas, Josseli Barnica, died as she waited for there to be no heartbeat in her fetus in order to be given a legal abortion. She was in dire need of medical attention, and she died waiting. Abortion is healthcare, and it is on the line. Learn to protect yourselves. It would be ignorant to think that you can do so in every situation, but it doesn’t hurt. Women need to fight back. Stock up on Plan B, get an IUD, do whatever you think is right for you and your health. Fight for the right to abortion. There are too many women in this country who have suffered for there to then not even be an option of healthcare after said suffering.

To the women who have had problems getting pregnant or who do not want kids at all: Ignore the comments. You are not less worthy for being “childless cat ladies,” and you sure as hell should have access to things like IVF if you want children. All families look different– and that does not make any one better than the other.

To the women of color: I will never understand how you are feeling right now, but I am sending love to you all. Again, surround yourselves with others that you feel safe around and that support you. Continue to advocate for yourselves and speak out– we are here to listen and support you.

To the women: I know you are scared, but there is no way out except through. Don’t stop fighting. You are worthy. You are worthy of love, of respect, of autonomy. This country has failed us, and we are allowed to grieve– but this is just the beginning. We need to stand together and we need to keep moving forward for the women who got us here to begin with.

Hug your sister, hug your mom, hug your professor, your friend, your neighbor. Keep your heads up and continue to love the people around you.