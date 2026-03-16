5 Tips for Managing Academic Burnout as Finals Approach

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals season has a way of creeping up on you. One week you’re just trying to keep up with assignments, and the next week you realize you have three exams, two papers, and a group project all due within a few days. As a sophomore in college, I’ve already had a few quarters where the pressure piled up and burnout started to feel unavoidable. Through trial and error, I’ve learned a few strategies that actually help me stay focused and keep my stress from spiraling. Here are five tips that have made a real difference for me when finals start getting close.

Start Earlier Than You Think You Need To

This is probably the advice I ignored the most during my freshman year. I used to tell myself that I worked better under pressure, but what I really meant was that I had gotten used to procrastinating. The problem with waiting until the last minute is that it creates unnecessary stress and makes everything feel overwhelming. Now, when finals start approaching, I try to review material little by little instead of cramming everything into the last few days. Even something simple like reviewing lecture slides for 20–30 minutes after class or organizing my notes can make studying later much easier. Starting earlier also gives me time to figure out what I don’t understand so I can ask professors or classmates before it’s too late.

Break Big Tasks Into Smaller, Manageable Pieces

When I look at everything I have to do during finals week all at once, it can feel impossible. A research paper, multiple exams, and several study guides can easily make me shut down mentally. One thing that helps is breaking big assignments into smaller steps. For example, instead of putting “study for biology final” on my to-do list, I’ll break it down into things like reviewing chapters 7-8, making flashcards for key terms, and practicing diagrams. Each step feels more manageable, and crossing them off gives me a small sense of progress. It also prevents that feeling of staring at a huge task and not knowing where to begin.

Protect Your Sleep (Even When It’s Tempting Not To)

Pulling an all-nighter sometimes feels like a college tradition, but I’ve learned the hard way that it usually backfires. During my first finals week in college, I stayed up almost the entire night studying for a test. I thought I was being productive, but the next day I was so exhausted that I struggled to focus during the exam. Now I try to prioritize sleep as much as possible, even during busy weeks. Getting 7-8 hours helps me concentrate better and actually remember the material I studied. If I feel tired while studying, I’ve found it’s usually more effective to sleep and come back to the material the next morning with a clear mind.

Take Intentional Breaks

When you’re stressed about finals, it’s easy to think you need to be studying every second of the day. But studying nonstop usually just leads to mental fatigue. I’ve noticed that after a couple of hours without a break, my focus drops and I start rereading the same sentences without absorbing anything. Taking short, intentional breaks helps reset my brain. Sometimes that means going for a quick walk, grabbing coffee with a friend, or just stepping away from my laptop for a bit. Even a 10-15 minute break can make it easier to come back and focus again. The key is making sure the break actually gives your mind a chance to rest instead of just switching from studying to scrolling endlessly on your phone.

Remember That One Week Doesn’t Define You