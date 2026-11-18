This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While New Year’s is drawing near, my pile of books to be read this year is not getting any shorter. If you find yourself reading a HerCampus article, I assume you have a similar problem. When I was a kid, I—like many of us—went through books faster than they could be put in front of me. Today, I find myself on page 255 of the book I started in early October. While, logically, it makes sense that I have less time to read at eighteen than I did at nine, I cannot seem to help myself from considering this change in pacing a moral failure.

After worrying about my book count of this year for, admittedly, a bit too long, I took a minute to remember the feeling of finishing an amazing book; the feeling that I seem to be chasing every time I turn the first page. While wrapping up an amazing story does feel good, I realised that when I finish a great book, all I really want is to read it again for the first time. In trying to read as much as possible, I have been wishing away the actual reading.

Personally, I think Goodreads is to blame. While I have recently made the switch to Fable, the core issue remains. Platforms like these put pressure on us to consume as much as possible, as quickly as possible. Both platforms enable you to set goals for how many books you want to read in a given year. Fable even paces it out month-to-month. This is not inherently bad, but I have noticed a pattern in the way it influences my behavior surrounding reading. I have found myself putting down long novels that really interest me in favor of smaller stories, simply so I do not waste time and am able to reach my goal by the end of the year.

Another problem I have found, caused by apps like these, is a habit of overanalyzing the books I read. I believe this habit stems from the star-rating system both apps use. Do not get me wrong, I believe that the curtains are never just blue, but rating a book right after I read it leaves me thinking about potential flaws in a book that may lead to docked points instead of sitting with the beautiful story I just experienced.

To avoid viewing reading as a chore when it is anything but, I have recently tried to change the way I fit reading into my daily rituals. I do not force myself to read every day, but I do set thirty minutes aside before I go to bed to get off my phone. Maybe I read, maybe I journal or paint my nails, or maybe I just end up going to sleep half an hour early. Instead of fighting my heavy eyelids to read my “mandatory” chapter of the night, I get to go to bed when I want to, and best of all, I get to look forward to reading.