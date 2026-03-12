Won as Athletes, Failed as Men.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the first time in history, both the Women’s and Men’s ice hockey teams won gold in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. But unfortunately, this historic moment was overshadowed by the misogyny displayed by the Men’s team following their win on Sunday.

After winning gold in a nail biting game against Canada during overtime, the players of Team USA were surprised with a phone call from President Donald Trump, expressing congratulations. While laughing, Trump made a comment saying “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?” (Hall, USAToday) and the team erupted into laughter. Trump then went on to joke that he would be impeached if he didn’t.

The U.S Women’s team beat Canada in overtime, ending the game with the score of 2-1. The first goal was scored by their captain Hillary Knight who plays for the Seattle Torrent in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), and the game winner was scored by Megan Keller, who plays for the Boston Fleet in the PWHL (ESPN). The game was recorded as the most watched women’s hockey game in history, with a peak of 7.7 million viewers (USAToday). The team dominated the entire tournament, with their goalies Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa Charge PWHL), Aerin Frankel (Boston Fleet, PWHL), and Ava McNaughton (University of Wisconsin) shattering the record for the longest shutout streak in Olympic ice hockey history, with a record of 331 minutes and 23 seconds (SportsIllustrated). Not only that, but Hillary Knight became the all-time leader in goals and points for U.S women’s ice hockey with an impressive total of 15 goals and 33 points (USAToday). Additionally, multiple women on the team currently attend the University of Wisconsin, who were just named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s regular season champions for the 2025-2026 season (UW Badgers). Senior Laila Edwards became the first Black American woman to win gold with Team USA hockey and senior Caroline Harvey was named the Tournament MVP, leading the tournament with two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points (NY Times and NCAA).

The men’s team won in similar fashion to the women’s in overtime with a score of 2-1, making this the first time team USA has seen Olympic gold in 46 years. The game winner was scored by Jack Hughes who plays for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League (NHL) and the first goal was scored by Matt Boldy, who plays for the Minnesota Wild in the NHL (ESPN). Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild, NHL) was named Best Defensemen and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets, NHL) was named Best Goaltender, ending the tournament with a .956 save percentage (NHL).

Fans were quick to point out that Jack and Quinn Hughes are the sons of Ellen Weinberg-Hughes making this insult pretty close to home. She is a huge name in women’s hockey and is a decorated player, having won silver as a part of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team in the 1992 World Championships. She played a huge role in bringing women’s ice hockey to the Olympics in 1998 and this year, she worked as a player development consultant for the women’s team. (NBC Olympics). This introduces a new level of disrespect when you realize how involved their mother was in the success of these women. These men weren’t just laughing at the women’s players, but at women’s hockey as a sport; a sport their own mother dedicated years of her life to.

The last time the U.S Men’s Team won gold was in the 1980 Winter Olympics in what is now known as the “Miracle on Ice” game. Inspiring one of the most famous hockey movies to date, the game was played in Lake Placid, New York against the Soviet Union’s team which was nicknamed the “Red Machine.” Having dominated hockey on the international level and beating the United States on numerous occasions prior to the Olympic games, the Red Machine was favored to win. Even more so, Team USA was a bunch of ragtag college students with little experience. Team USA won the game 4-3 and the announcer made one of the most famous play calls in history as the game ended when he said, “Do you believe in miracles?” This game was even more significant considering the political climate of the time. Tensions were rising with the Cold War heating up, and Americans needed something to cheer about (Britannica). This victory is considered one of the most influential sports events in history, which is why the win this year was even more important. With many Americans losing hope in the current administration, and violence at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or “ICE” increasing more and more every day; sports is an outlet that the American people can find hope from. With that being said, the way the players on the men’s team conducted themselves on the phone with Trump is more than just “locker room talk.”

While this behavior from the men’s team was extremely disappointing and borderline disgusting, it’s unfortunately not surprising. Women’s athletics have always been subject to discrimination and sexism. In fact, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) wasn’t established until 2024 after previous failing professional women’s hockey organizations such as The Canadian Woman’s Hockey League (2007-2019) and the Premier Hockey Federation (2015-2023) (CBC and NY Times). Both the CWHL and the PHF were considered amateur leagues while simultaneously being considered the top women’s hockey leagues in North America at the time. Today, most people don’t even know the PWHL exists, despite it being the top women’s hockey league in North America.

In 2024, Jessica Campbell faced backlash from NHL fans after she was appointed as the first Female Assistant Coach for the Seattle Kraken. She is an extremely accomplished player and coach, having been the first female assistant coach at the Men’s World Championships with the German National Team. She then went on to be the assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, a direct minor affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL). Many fans called her a “DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) hire”, insinuating that she only got her job because “she is a woman”

Nevertheless, the support for women’s athletics continues to grow. WNBA players went viral last year for wearing shirts that said “Pay Us What You Owe Us”, demanding better pay and benefits (ESPN). The slogan “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” (EWWS) was created by the media and commerce company TOGETHXR, co-founded by famous athletes including WNBA Legend Sue Bird. EWWS partners with athletic wear companies such as Nike and Dicks Sporting Goods and sells merchandise with the slogan, continuing the fight for “equal rights, coverage, and inclusion for women’s sports” (TOGETHXR).

Both the U.S Women’s and Men’s teams were invited to President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday February 24th. The women’s team politely declined, due to previous academic and professional commitments. The men’s team was in attendance and while there, Trump announced that Conner Hellebuyck will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest honor that the President can award to a citizen. (NBC and New York Post)

Trump and the Men’s team may reduce the women’s team to a joke, and label them as a burden, but it does not take away their massive success in the Olympics and it does not erase the history that was made on the ice in Milan. For the third Winter Olympics in a row U.S. women have dominated, winning more gold medals and more medals overall than U.S. Men (USAToday). Many people believe that women don’t belong in sports, but that is a statement that has been proven false over and over again. Women will never back down, and never stop fighting to take their rightful seat at the table, not just in sports, but in every aspect of life. Oh, and don’t forget, “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports”.