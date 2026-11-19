This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am not quite sure when I first was taught this idea, but since adolescence I have been aware of the notion that alternative modes of self expression, specifically tattoos, are deemed unprofessional. I am especially curious about where I first learned this, since my dad is a tattoo artist and covered in ink from head to toe. Despite growing up around one of the most frowned upon forms of self expression, I still remember learning this idea somewhere. What is now commonplace in today’s society is something that was wildly criticized by prior generations; but why? Why are they still seen as improper in certain work places today? To figure this out, we are going to look back on the history of tattoos.

Tattoos have been around for centuries and vary in significance depending on culture. With the earliest discovery coming from the Italian-Austrian border around 5,200 years ago, to the next display of early marking being solely a female ritual in Egypt, tattoos have been embedded into virtually every culture worldwide for much longer than some may believe. In Ancient Greece, tattoos were used to identify people as criminals or slaves. The ritual of tattooing was picked up by the Roman Empire as well, but was eventually banned under Emperor Constatine’s rule due to it “disfiguring the image made under God.” Tattooing is an important part of Native history, and continues to be practiced today. In fact, people travel from around the world to be tattooed by Apo Whang-od, the oldest tattoo artist in the world. The 109 year old member of the Kalinga People in the Philippines has been tattooing since she was 15, practicing Batok: the ancient tradition of tattooing through hand-tapping.

In western culture, tattooing found a resurgence through maritime occupation. Sailors took the Tahitian word “tatau” which means “to mark,” and brought it back to Europe, birthing the word “Tattoo.” Sailors began to adorn tattoos as spiritual and protective talismans around the same time that tattoos were used as entertainment spectacles in circuses. Tattoos even became an aristocratic fad under King Edward the VII’s rule. Tattooing continued to evolve, and the first electric machine was patented in 1891. When it came to World War II, tattooing went through a bit of an odd period. It was associated with the horrors of forced identification markings with the Holocaust, which turned many people off. On the opposite side, the popularity of tattoos among soldiers grew, and when the war was over, they brought that popularity with them back home to the United States.

The Father of American Traditional Tattoos (a popular style today) was a man named Norman Keith Collins. Known as Sailor Jerry, Collins picked up an electric tattoo machine in 1920s Chicago. Without his impact, modern tattooing would not have evolved into what it is today. Being a member of the U.S. Navy and a Merchant Marine, he exchanged tattooing practices with the Japanese, and was known for his bold harsh lines and pro-American artwork. As tattooing evolved, restrictions were met. In New York City in 1961, tattooing was banned altogether. While the reason given by government officials was due to a Hepatitis B outbreak, that reasoning is often questioned. Underground tattooing continued through the ban, and no spike in Hepatitis B was reported; so what’s the deal? Many speculate that it was the city’s way of controlling what they did not like: tattooing had become extremely popular among women and men at the time, and it was becoming more and more common to see someone with a tattoo on the street. Still, to those in power, this was not seen as polished or clean. This led theorists to believe that the ban came from the fact that NYC was to host the World’s Fair, the most prestigious and visible global event in the world at the time, in 1964. The ban was lifted in 1997, with regulations for sanitation and licenses put in place, which gives us the system of tattooing we have in New York today.

Today certain workplaces still have tattoo restrictions, including healthcare systems, military/armed forces, law firms, bank offices, K-12 education, and more. Often, the reasoning behind this is to eliminate any negative public perception, especially with older generations. For example, if a nurse is working with geratric patients and has a visible tattoo, the patient can deem tattoos offensive and this can cause tension between patient and provider. But why would tattoos be perceived negatively? If tattoos are so deeply embedded in our global history, why are they seen as distasteful? One of the reasons for this is due to religious teachings. The old testament, which is taught through Judaism, and all sects of christianity, teaches followers that marking one’s body with a tattoo is a sin. Due to Christianity dominating the American population for virtually the last 100 years, it is understandable why older generations see tattoos as unprofessional. Additionally, the connection to criminal behavior, gang affiliation, as well as circus performers has caused public aversion to tattoos. It is also important to mention the Eurocentric belief of assimilation, and the lack of individualism that follows these ideals. Tattoos are a way one can express themselves, and show identity and belonging. As often seen in history, personal identity is not always favored by governments and oppressive societies. Many argue that the reason facial tattoos are so frowned upon, besides being markers of criminals in the past, is due to the racist perception of Native Americans, who adorn face tattoos for spiritual and cultural reasons.

Despite specific workplaces having restrictions when it comes to tattoos, the mode of self expression has wildly grown in popularity. As tattoos became more popular, more music artists and Hollywood stars began to show them off, which in turn popularized them among the general public even more. Now, the majority of Gen-Z can legally be tattooed and since this group of people are the leading face of many social media platforms, tattoos have grown even further than just television and music. In my senior year of high school and freshman year of college, it was commonplace to see my peers posting their new ink on various social media platforms. The popularity of tattoos has been widely influenced by the internet, but the casual posting of self expression through forms of media such as Snapchat and TikTok, has caused an even larger familiarity and acceptance of tattoos. I personally got my first tattoo this past January; done by my dad (the coolest person ever btw). As an ode to my grandparents and heritage, I got a shamrock, slightly larger than a quarter, inked onto my left wrist. In black and white, I carry not only my Irish heritage and roots, but I carry a piece of my dad’s artwork with me everywhere I go.