Those Silly Geese

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every University at Buffalo student knows that choosing Buffalo as home comes with a few caveats. Being from New Jersey, I had to learn how to brave the snow, fight the wind, and push for a spot on the bus in the morning. It is these battles that bond UB students together. One such battle that every student at UB must account for are the wild Canadian Geese.

Goose 101:

The geese that you will see on UB’s north campus are Canadian Geese. They are known for their long black necks and white chinstraps. The male and female geese have the same, or similar color patterns with the main difference between the two being their size. Like many species, the male geese are typically larger than the females. Their weight can range anywhere from 4 to 14 pounds and they can have wingspans of up to 6 feet!

They eat short grass plants and whatever garbage people decide to leave on the island (Another reason to PLEASE clean up after yourself).

Geese clean themselves while they swim by dunking their heads in the water and showering their bodies.

Geese protect their spaces during nesting season, so they may get territorial around spring time. Ganders(male geese) are extra vigilant in protecting the nest.

How To Know What A Goose Feels:

If you….

HEAR: honking and hissing. Hearing these noises from a goose usually indicates that you are getting too close to them or their territory.

SEE: head lowered and wings spread out. This position means that the goose is likely trying to appear larger and may attack if you get too close. The geese at UB typically tend to attack each other, and not people. In my personal experience, if you wave your arms and run straight at them they will move out of the way, but they may get extra aggressive if there is an egg or baby goose nearby. Because of this, I recommend that you quickly and quietly continue on your path or go around their area.

ANOTHER TIP: Geese will often tuck their beaks into their feathers to sleep, but they have great hearing and will wake up if you get too close.

AN INTERESTING FACT: Canadian Geese have a white patch on their eyelids to make it seem to predators that they are awake.

The Eggs:

Wild Canadian Geese typically lay their eggs between March and June. They lay one clutch per year, and each clutch can be about 4-8 eggs. Canadian geese look for nesting sites that have elevated land that is near or surrounded by water. This is why they love Kawasaki Island near Ellicott. The geese choose a spot near water because within 24 hours of hatching and learning to walk…baby geese are taught to swim! (FUN FACT: a baby goose is called a ryan Gosling).

Fun Fact: Canadian geese love each other and mate for life! They also meet at the same nesting spot every year, unless it is unsafe (Unlike chickens who will continue to lay eggs when you take them from the coop).

If you touch or move their egg, geese will leave the island and find a new spot.

(It is crazy I have to include this but) IT IS ILLEGAL TO EAT A WILD CANADIAN GOOSE EGG IN NEW YORK!!

The Poop: