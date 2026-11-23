This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I have work, and then I have a dinner thing, and then I am busy trying to become who I am.” This quote by Lena Dunham’s Hannah Horvath in the first episode of Girls (2012) encapsulates the young adult experience, even fourteen years later. When you think about it, it makes total sense that our generation is beginning to resonate with the idea of “Millennial Optimism”.

We are the first generation to grow up on the internet, and are finally at the age our idols were when we loved them as kids. While we may not have been partying in a warehouse in Bushwick in 2012, we sure were watching it all happen on YouTube by the mid 2010’s. We do not know about you, but the BuzzFeed era had a strong grip on us. This era of lifestyle and relatability content painted a very clear picture of the adult world, or so we thought. The millennial optimism trend reflects our coming of age and yearning for the early adulthood we were promised by the internet as kids.

Back to the Lena Dunham of it all, millennial-era celebrities have been appearing heavily in the mainstream. Lorde (the teen pop star of Famesick) never really left, but artists such as Zara Larsson have made a major return. “Lush Life” was a major hit, but she did not come back into major popularity until very recently. Charli XCX has been popular, but she blew up again with Brat summer. Hits like Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap” and Lorde’s “Ribs” evoke a strong feeling of nostalgia for being a kid and thinking teenagers and young adults were so cool. On the literary side, Lena Dunham recently dropped Famesick, her second book, which discusses her time on Girls. After the recent news that Girls is getting new episodes, our generation is eager to be a part of the period of time the show chronicled.

A key part of the millennial optimism era revolves around the political culture of the time. 2008 marked the year in which the U.S. elected its first black president, creating a new sense of hope across the country. Barack Obama’s campaign had been based upon breaking barriers, and advocating for groups to be represented that had historically not had as much of a place within politics. Even if you did not agree with all of Obama’s policies or views, nor was the period of his administration completely rid of the problems most heightened today (because it definitely was not), there was no denying that this historic win shaped the atmosphere for young adults to grow up in. This feeling was furthered several years later in 2015, with the supreme court’s ruling in Obergfell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage across the country. Even couples that were living in states where they legally could get married held off tying the knot until the supreme court guaranteed the rights for all queer Americans. This is a stark contrast to the political climate that much of Gen-Z was forced to spend their adolescence and teenage years in. After having so many progressive wins, much of the hope held during the early 2010s was crushed with electing a president known for hurting several marginalized groups throughout the country. Due to not having back-to-back terms, the repercussions for Trump’s policies have been inescapable for the past decade. However, the positive response to the recent midterm elections has been immense, as Congress was flipped blue and many positions are having their “firsts” whether it pertains to gender, race, or sexuality. Much of the response of this election has been based on people finally feeling somewhat hopeful about the country’s future after years of seeing tragic headlines.

2026 also marks the 10 year anniversary of the last year in the millennial optimism era. The end of this period is commonly attributed to the political shift mentioned previously due to the presidential election results that year, along with the natural dying down of trends that happens towards the second half of a decade. 2016 is viewed by many Gen Z individuals through a nostalgic lens, as it really seemed to be the climax of this era. All of the millennial trends were at their peak in a variety of different facets – including music (lots of dance music), fashion (lots and lots of chevron), film and television (lots of quotes solely meant for tumblr) and even food (lots of Starbucks cups). The passing of a decade since this era is quite a shock for both those who partook in the era itself, and those who watched it play out as children.

Gen-Z, the ones who have been reviving the millennial optimism aesthetic, are so obsessed with it due to the fact that it is what was trendy when we developed a consciousness. Anyone who had an older sibling during this era especially understands that this is the first version of young adulthood that we were introduced to. It was exciting to think that our futures were going to be filled with so much fun and hope, which is why it became so disheartening to spend our adolescence with the consequences of a global pandemic and intense political polarization. We have never really anticipated having our own version of this era, because the past ten years have not really shown much to be optimistic about, until this recent “blue tsunami”. During oppressive times, it is important to remember that optimism is a tool of resistance— it is a refusal to lose hope while living in a system that is programmed for us to do so.