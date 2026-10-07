The Style of Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media platforms have allowed us to connect with others in so many new ways. Many creators use their platforms to educate people on a plethora of topics – personal style being included on that list. Often, creators who discuss personal style make videos on “How To Discover Your Personal Style,” and “How To Make Your Wardrobe One That You Will Actually Wear.”

However, the more popular version of influencers educating on style includes: “The Shoes that Everyone is Wearing,” and “How To Glow Up Your Style,” etc. Many times, I find myself watching these videos and wondering why I feel the need to fit in a certain style so badly. Why I cannot seem to look good in a certain shirt, or why high rise pants feel so uncomfortable— social media has made dressing within a style seem like a requirement, not just a trend to participate in.

“Run don’t walk” to buy the hottest branded sweatshirt, or the sneakers that all the hot girls seem to be wearing. Social media pushes the general public to buy clothing that makes us all the same, but when did we all start wanting to look exactly the same? Social media has taught many young people that what they wear defines how ‘cool’ they are allowed to be, something I personally fell into. I dress differently than what could be considered popular or the norm most times, and so I thought that I was not allowed to be as cool or pretty as those who dressed in the popular styles.

Instead of pushing people to buy items because they are popular, more influencers should push for people to be unique in their identities, and use their clothing to express themselves. Building a personal style is difficult, but can be broken down easier by those who have spent time building their own. However, if everyone listens to the hive mind that is social media, large groups of people conform to buying the same item or brand, losing the expression that is clothing.

In eras like the 1970’s and 1980’s, clothing was used as a unit of expression for freedom and individuality. Although many of the staples we know and love were similar between groups of people, there was still a large variety and individuality between them. Bell Bottoms that were all different patterns and colors, and layering that varied by who was wearing it allowed people to take popular styles and make it their own, instead of just mindlessly following a trend just because everyone else is doing it.

So, not only should we as a society be pushing for people to wear what they want, even if it does not fit the norm, we should allow people to make popular styles their own. The expectation for style is that it should be changing as society changes, and people should be allowed to wear something that is popular in their own way, and that fits their unique identity and form of self expression.