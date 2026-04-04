Study Across North

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The University at Buffalo has some great study spots across its three campuses, and I wanted to see if I could review them and find some of the best ones. For time’s sake – and length of this article – I stuck to the three North Campus Libraries to start. I went to the Oscar A. Silverman Library, the Lockwood Memorial Library, and finally the Charles B. Sears Law Library, and wrote down some pro’s and con’s from my POV. If you are new to UB, or just looking for a new spot to sit and get some work done, here are some things I found while I studied across north.

Silverman Library

PROS:

24/7 Library Having a 24 hour library on campus is amazing, and I really did not take full advantage of it until this semester. Being in a UB Theatre production this past semester has led to many LATE night lock-ins going far past midnight in order to get a week’s worth of homework done all at once, so having this as an option for an open study spot was immensely helpful.



Silent Study Room It feels like a classic, warm library and if you struggle to focus, love a quiet, cozy, relaxed environment to study in, I highly recommend the silent study room on the 3rd floor.



Great Group Spaces There are plenty of large study spots from booths to tables to rooms to reserve. The rooms span from 4-10 person boxes, complete with whiteboards and a tv which are incredible for group projects and meetings. (The UBHC Exec Board holds meetings in these study rooms and it is perfect – highly recommend!)



CONS:

It’s CROWDED Not so much at night, but during the day and in between classes it is a very packed place. Finding a seat is not the easiest and it tends to be louder in the general study spaces because it is such a good space for group projects.



Spot on Campus This is more of a personal opinion specific to my situation on campus, but Silverman is on one end of campus, and I tend to be on the other – Ellicott. So while it is a great late-night study spot, getting back to dorms for the night is not the greatest, especially in the winter months (which is the majority of the spring semester).



Final Thoughts:

I love this library for group lock-ins late at night when you just need a nice spot to study, but for me it is definitely a trip I am making for that specific purpose and not just to hang out during the day.

Lockwood Library:

PROS:

So Many Floors Lockwood has so many different floors and every floor is unique to specific subjects and styles of study, I think everyone can find their spot here.



Less Crowded Overall Because there are so many floors, in general, even during peak study hours of the day, it tends to be less crowded than Silverman. However, the business varies from floor to floor. For example, the lower floors that are “talking floors” and have more open, group project type space, tend to be similar to Silverman. The higher up you go, the quieter it gets and the less crowded it is.



CONS:

Hours of Operation This is not a huge con truthfully, the library is open until midnight Monday-Thursday which allows for some night studying, but the library does close at 9 pm on Fridays, and 5 pm on Saturdays. Now, like I said, this may not be a con for many people and does not seem like one for the general population of a college campus. However, I personally love to get homework done Friday night (if I can) so I do not have to work a ton on the weekends. And 5 pm just feels so early for a Saturday when it is also a perfect time to get things done for the week.



Final Thoughts:

Great option, after going here for this article and on my own a few times I definitely think I will be going more. It is close to the center of campus and connected to so many buildings (like SU and Clemens) meaning it is a great “I need to do this now” spot. Pick your desired level of talk/crowd ratio and find your floor. More of a day-day option for me personally.

Law Library

PROS:

Certain Floors Open To All Students Disclaimer: I had no idea this library was open to non-law majors, so this was a win.



Absolutely Beautiful This library was by far the most gorgeous and interesting to look at out of the three on North. If you have the chance and enjoy the look of a classic library I definitely recommend it.



CONS:

Only Certain Floors Are Open To Everyone While this library was an amazing discovery, it is true that only certain floors are open to non-law majors. Plus, there are specific shut down days on all floors for only Law Majors, so I’d make sure to check the website before heading there. (especially as we head towards finals!)



Silent This could be a pro or a con depending on the type of studier you are, it just happened to be a con for me, as that day as I was with people. While it says the floors open to students are “green – yellow talking zones” depending on where you are, it was dead quiet all around. *This is a VERY good option if you like the silent study space in Silverman but do not want to go as far and/or want a different space.



Final Thoughts:

I don’t picture myself going here very often as it is kind of in the middle of the spine and out of my way mostly, but if I am by myself and feel like finding my way there, I could absolutely see myself writing an essay or two in the big, sunk-in couches.

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This was just a few of the many, many places to study across UB’s campuses, but I hope it gave you some insight on a few options here at North Campus.

If you have other suggestions of places I should review at UB, DM @hcbuffalo on instagram and let me know! HCXO<3