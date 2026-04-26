Spring Wardrobe Finds for Every Type of College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is officially in bloom, meaning that you have an excuse to go shopping. There are, as always, some new trends popping up this year, and whether you have a tight budget or no budget at all, you can still participate. Or, if you have already shopped the new trends but are unsure of how to put them together, I have put together outfits that you can use as inspiration. With florals, polka dots, lace, or even butter yellow, there is something for everyone!

Low ($10 – $30)

Starting with clothes priced on the lower end, H&M, Gap, Old Navy, and Hollister have really good options. Personally, I shop at H&M frequently; it is reasonably priced, and they often have sales. Even after the spring season is over, I would still recommend H&M for everyday basics or a last-minute outfit. As for Hollister, they can be a bit pricey, but when they have sales for the new season, it is worth it. They have been well known for their denim since the early 2000s, so you can guarantee that their jeans will always be in style. An honorable mention to Old Navy, which also has a lot of really nice jeans on sale. In my opinion, Hollister is very good at keeping fashion youthful, and they are not afraid of color. If you are looking for a more refined look, I would highly recommend H&M for your wardrobe refresh.

Gap: Yellow Off-Shoulder Top

H&M: Black and White Polka Dot Blouse

Old Navy: Extra High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans

Hollister: Low Rise Denim Mini Skort

Mid ($35 – $50)

If you are looking for a one-stop shop for fun and bright clothes, Urban Outfitters has so many options. Even if you do not want to pay full price for an item, I still highly suggest looking through the sale section, which can be found both in-store and online. Zara is definitely on the higher end, but their new spring collection is amazing if you are willing/have the ability to splurge. Zara is one of my personal favorites for many reasons, and their end-of-the-season sale is where they have all the deals. The previous end-of-season sale had jeans for $20 and under! So even if you cannot or do not want to pay full price, you can always catch it when the season is over. Fashion is cyclical, and I think some of these trends are here to stay.

Urban Outfitters: UO Off- the- Shoulder Top

Zara: Yellow Beaded Top , High-Rise Straight Jeans

Urban Outfitters: UO Off-the-Shoulder Top

Hollister: Low-rise Denim Mini Skort

High ($60 – $70)

For those with a larger budget, I recommend almost anything from Zara. They have styles for almost every occasion, and they are consistent with seasonal trends. Personally, Zara has a special place in my heart for their jeans. Not only are they soft, but they fit perfectly if you are tall. My sister is 5’7, and she does not get that awkward high-water look with them. I have a white pair of jeans listed, and I know they can feel intimidating, but they are easy to pair with any color, which makes them perfect for spring and summer.

Zara:

Green Floral Mini Dress

White High-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Sequin Strap Top

Polka Dot Tie Dress

Final Thoughts

If none of these outfits is your style, that is perfectly okay! You can still browse the websites for styles that are tailored to you. Summer is around the corner, and there is still time to refresh your wardrobe and catch up with the trends.