Meet the UBHC Exec Board!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Get to know HerCampus @UB’s Executive Board through the lens of our President!

Meet Maddy!

President & Campus Correspondent

Hometown: Floral Park, NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: Music Theatre

Favorite Disney Ride: Tower of Terror

Hidden Talent: I’ve beat Bop It multiple times!

The Article you can’t wait to write: “How the Commodification of Wicked Part 1 ruined Wicked For Good’s Award Show Chances”

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? I wanted to give women on campus a space to find other women with strong opinions!

Advice to any potential members? None of your ideas are silly or stupid! Your writing is best when you are writing about topics you are passionate about!

A note from the President: Hey guys!! It’s Maddy! I got the idea to start HerCampus from my mom, who has always encouraged me to put my writing out there more. I knew HerCampus was the perfect outlet; UB is definitely in need of some female-led journalism. I also knew I needed to create the perfect team: The HER-vengers if you will (that was bad and I’m only a little sorry for it). So before we get into some hard-hitting journalism, I figured our audience should know their writers! Come with me for a little insight into our fabulously amazing Executive Board, whom I am so lucky to lead!

Original photo by Madeline Naughton

Meet Meghan!

Editor in Chief and Campus Correspondent

Hometown: Cheektowaga NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: English and Adolescent Education

Favorite Movie: When Harry Met Sally

Hidden Talent: I can read a book in a day

The Article you can’t wait to write: Book/Show Recaps

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? I love writing and doing it alongside other talented women sounded amazing. It’s been fun writing what I care about and learning what everyone else cares about!

Advice to any potential members? Don’t be afraid to speak out. If there’s an article you want to write, tell us! We want you to be passionate!

A note from the President: Before I could start a full team, I needed a partner, and the absolute first person I could think to ask was Meghan! We met in our Freshman English Seminar in September, and quickly bonded over Dancing with the Stars and the Summer I Turned Pretty. She has a graceful way of expressing her thoughtful, yet strong opinions, yet letting everyone around her’s voices be heard. She is bright, full of ideas and endlessly funny. The perfect partner in all things UBHC!

Original photo by Meghan Martin

Meet Clare!

Vice President

Hometown: Albany, NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: History

Favorite Movie: When Harry Met Sally

Hidden Talent: I can name all the presidents in order!

Article I can’t wait to write: “Lacking to ‘pick’ sides in politics in 2026 America”

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? I’ve always been passionate about writing, and I’ve been searching for an outlet since coming to college to get out of my comfort zone and share my writing with the world. My favorite part of being a part of HC has been creating connections with an amazing group of friends – we all understand each other’s passion for being a part of this, and our meetings are full of excitement and fun.

Advice to potential members: Don’t hold yourself back from sharing your work or pitching ideas that you’re passionate about. This is an outlet meant for expression and having your voice heard, and everyone who’s a part of the team recognizes that and is here to support you.

A note from the President: It was no accident that Clare “happened” to be with me and Meghan on the day we filled out our HC application form. Also in our first-semester seminar, she has been a true friend to me throughout the first year of college. We are constantly on the same wavelength, yet she is so much smarter than I am. Clare is serious and opinionated, yet the first person to make me laugh in any given situation. She makes sure everyone is included in a room, and that they are having fun. There is no one else I would rather have as my VP!

Original photo by Clare Grocki

Meet Brielle!

Senior Editor

Hometown: Alden, NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: English and Philosophy

Favorite Book: The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Hidden Talent: Figure Skating

Article I’m excited for: Book Reviews!

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? : I have always been interested in journalism and actually want to be a Media and First Amendment Attorney, defending the rights of journalists and the free press. This was a great opportunity to get some firsthand experience with journalism before going on to protect it!

Advice to members: Have fun! Our goal is to make this an uplifting environment for women and to give students at UB a platform. Your opinions mean something, and this is an opportunity to write about things you care about.

A note from the President: The fourth and final member of the Exec Board in our first semester-seminar, Brielle amazed me from day one with her poise, elegance and maturity in a room, whether discussing Taylor Swift or the current state of our country. When Meghan and I were assembling the team, she was our first thought for Senior Editor. She has a way of sharing her wisdom, while being kind and aware of everyone in the room. She is also a phenomenal storyteller, whether on the page, across the table from you, or in the edits of your article draft!

Original photo by Brielle Frisicaro

Meet Giordana!

Director of Marketing and Publicity

Hometown: West Islip, NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: Music Theatre

Hidden Talent: Harmonizing with every song I hear

Favorite Hobby: Reading and listening to Music!

Article I can’t wait to write: I can’t wait to continue writing about women in sports as well as writing about the Boys of Tommen TV Show adaptation!!

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? I wanted to join HerCampus because I really wanted to try writing from a journalistic perspective rather than a scientific perspective. I never liked writing, but writing for enjoyment has proven to be so relaxing and rewarding for me. The best part so far is just meeting with all these great women and getting excited about different writing topics that we have planned for the next few months! Dedicating your time to something is so fun when you know the people you’re working with enjoy it as much as you do.

Advice for new members: Even if you think you don’t like writing, give it a try! I’m not the best writer, but I’ve been learning so much from our editors and just by writing and researching for the articles I’ve written. Even if you don’t want to write, come hang with us! We’d love to hear what you want us to write about!!

A note from the President: Though she claims she is “not a writer”, I knew from the moment I first brought up the idea of HerCampus, that Gio had to be involved somehow. She has knowledge in nearly every subject across Pop Culture and is so strong in her beliefs, that I knew that she was a perfect leader and example for women at UB. Hence, why she is our Publicity Director: the first face you hear from when coming across HCUB. Gio commands a room, whether she is explaining Hockey to a group of theatre kids, or marketing strategies to a room of University Faculty. She’s also an expert at Pinterest Board-ing, so thank her for a lot of our aesthetic (though don’t tell our Music Theory Professor how much of it she did in class!).

Original photo by Giordana LaFemina

Meet Madeline!

Events Director

Hometown: Stony Brook, NY

Year in School: Freshman

Major: Acting

Favorite Play: Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

Hidden Talent: I can juggle! (Sometimes)

An article you can’t wait to write: I’m super excited to write some health and wellness articles, because I feel like it’s something that can get ignored in college. An event I’m super excited to host is a study night, complete with pajamas and snacks!

Why did you want to join UB’s HerCampus? I was super excited when I was asked to join HerCampus. I love writing, and am so happy to have an outlet for it at UB. The best part so far has definitely been collaborating with this amazing team!

Advice to any potential members? Don’t let a lack of experience or ideas stop you from joining. HerCampus is such a collaborative environment, and we want you here anyway!

A note from the President: Before I even mentioned the Exec Board position to Maddie she was on board, and only a few hours after I had, she had a notebook FULL of ideas!! My twin, in more than just our names, she dreams big, but also commits to all of her big ideas. And when I say commits, I mean if I ask her to skim a pamphlet, she’s coming back the next day with a bulleted list of what I need to know. As pictured, she knows how to have fun, but she also carries out her work with utmost care and importance. She amazes me with her intelligence and writing ability on many subjects. And when our events become the hottest ones on campus, we have her to thank!

Original photo by Madeline Dundon

Meet Ainsley!

Social Media Director

Hometown: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Year in School: Freshman

Major: Music Theatre

Favorite Music Artist: Michael Jackson

Hidden Talent: (Not hidden, I do it a lot) Randomly switch into different accents

Post you can’t wait to make: I can’t wait for the socials of HerCampus to surpass instagram and tiktok. My goal as Social Media Director is to reach longer form videos and auditory options for our articles and discussions, to allow more people to enjoy our thoughts and opinions.

Why did you wanna join UB’s HerCampus? Doing Social Media for HerCampus is the big socials project I’ve been waiting for! HerCampus is such an amazing place and platform for strong female opinions that span across all topics and I wanted to be a part of the team that got it to as many people as possible.

Advice to any potential members? Every time you have that thought, “maybe this would make a good article?” write it down. Your thoughts, ideas and opinions matter and can spark more than you know. Don’t be afraid to pitch anything. If it’s important to you, it’s bound to be important to someone else too. Let them read it.

A note from the President? When Meghan and I were on the hunt for a Social Media Director, I pulled up Ainsley’s Instagram immediately. Her aesthetic and her solid work ethic made her our first choice. Less than a week after initially asking her, Ainsley came back to me with Pinterest Boards and sketches galore. Social media is an asset to HerCampus and she is incredibly creative and in-tune with what our social media presence should look like and be. She is creative and driven, full of ideas and also a gem to work with. Though her presence is big, she always makes sure everyone is heard and has a chance to be included. Anytime HerCampus catches the eye of your algorithm, you have Ainsley to thank!

Original photo by Ainsley Urbanek

Well, there you have it! I hope you enjoyed this inside look into the blooming chapter of UB’s HerCampus. It is truly an honor to work with these girls every day, and I sincerely hope they know how appreciated they are! UBHC would not be anywhere without them. If you want to join this amazing chapter of women, we will see you at our opening meeting on campus on March 29th, more info to come! For now a big HCXO from me, Maddy!