Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dearest Gentle Reader,

How the Ton has trembled, whispered, and most importantly, gossiped over this most recent season of our beloved saga. Indeed, dear reader, Season 4 of Bridgerton has proven that even in a city accustomed to scandal, the heart remains the most unruly and unpredictable creature of all. Allow me, as I always do, to illuminate what polite society murmurs behind feathered fans and masks.

This season has turned its discerning gaze to the only eligible Bridgerton son left to wed, Mr. Benidict Bridgerton; the most charming and indifferent of them all. Yet, indifference, it seems, is no armor against the wants of the heart. This season’s diamond has fallen short of the Queen’s crown jewels.

Your move, your Majesty.

Although there are many debutants and vicious mamas who had their hearts set on our main topic: Mr. Bridgerton, this author must report on his engagement and marriage. Mr. Bridgerton has a certain aptitude to break the rules. It is whispered among the servants of our dear members that Mr. Bridgerton has his heart set on his sisters, Miss Bridgerton and Miss Hyacinth Bridgerton’s lady’s maid, Sophie Gun-Beak. The mistress is a popular endeavor of Lords alike, but love is out of the question. Mr. Bridgerton’s garden is in bloom, and the new Mrs. Bridgerton seems to be the one caring for it. Yet, as we’ve seen previously, love rarely follows societal rules, like the love shared between the Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton.

The love between two people shows no regard for boundaries. Love can form in the most unexpected places with the most unexpected people. This author thinks that Mr. Bridgerton and his wife deserve all their flowers. It is one thing to break society’s rules behind closed doors, but living out in the open about it is an entirely different thing.

With the ability to fall in love, we have the ability to break when our love fades. It is with a heavy heart that this author sends her condolences to Countess Kilmartin for the loss of the Earl. Such a strong and caring man seemed to have met his demise from a simple headache, with no heir, no will, and explanation. Greif is a curious thing dear reader. So much can come from it, including the possibility of new love. Is it possible that Lady Kilmartin find love again? Only time will tell; but Miss Micheala Stirling will not be there to see, as she made an unexpected and unprompted departure from the Ton late last night. Another thing grief brings is separation.

One can only wonder which Bridgerton will become the focus of the next social season. This author thinks the clear choice is Miss Elosie Bridgerton, though her disdain for marriage may pose an obstacle. Who will the lucky gentlemen be?

With the end of this issue ending, this author finds it imperative that I thank Mrs. Penelope Bridgerton. Her retirement opened the door for a new gossip, one whose identity will forever remain a mystery.

Though certain members remain suspicious, ink still flows. Secrets still surface. And power, the most intoxicating, continues to linger in the hands of those clever enough to wield it.

Let it be known that as long as London whispers, I shall listen. As long as hearts rebel, I shall report. As long as the Bridgerton’s insist on falling spectacularly in love, society shall never suffer boredom. Remember dear reader, you may not know me, but I most certainly know you.

Yours truly,

The new Lady Whistledown.