I am Unconditionally and Irrevocably in Love with Twilight

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reader, where the hell have you been Loca? (I am sorry, I had to.)

Twilight, released in 2005 by Stephanie Meyer, is a cultural phenomenon. Whether you read the books or watched the movies, I guarantee you know that Robert Pattenson played Edward Cullen and that Taylor Lautner is so much hotter (if you are team Edward, I am sorry to say, but you are deep in enemy territory). No, but I am not kidding because I did just buy a shirt with Jacob shirtless on it; best twenty bucks I have ever spent.

Okay, to get to the meat and potatoes, few franchises have left as unusual (and undeniable) a mark on pop culture like Twilight and its film adaptations. What began as a young adult vampire romance by Stephenie Meyer quickly evolved into a global phenomenon that defined an era of teen media. Filming wrapped up over 10 years ago, but Twilight continues to shape conversations surrounding fandom, romance, internet culture, and the way society treats media loved by young women. When I tell you Twilight is a lifestyle, I mean it. Fans are forever circling through lines like “YOU NICKNAMED MY DAUGHTER AFTER THE LOCKNESS MONSTER?” It is my personal opinion that the ongoing relevancy stems from one fact: Twilight is so bad it cannot help but be so good.

Whether it is the cringy lone delivery, the line in general, or the acting (invision Bella shaking the ketchup bottle over and over and over and over again); Twilight treats everything with such seriousness—Edward looking at Bella like she is a snack in Biology, every glance lasting 5+ seconds, and every line of dialogue carries an emotional life-or-death weight. It is reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet (which I think is on purpose because Meyer references it so much in the books) in that they are cringy teenage lovers who treat their relationship seriously, despite knowing each other for a month. The audience, and I can attest to this, are asked to fully invest in overly dramatic scenes, which is why they are so fun to watch. There is something so entertaining about the forced dialogue and stiff movements.

Twilight’s aesthetic aids in the charm it evokes. The famous blue-gray filter, the “constant cover of clouds and rain,” and the moody Pacific-Northwest atmosphere set a melodramatic environment that seems too intense for a high school romance. This combined with ultra-serious soundtrack and the line delivery add to the campiness of the films. What may once have been seen as poor stylistic choices now reads as a deliberate-feeling vibe that audiences revisit for nostalgia and humor. The mood is so exaggerated that it becomes iconic rather than embarrassing. I know for me, whenever it rains, I put on my converse, put a headband on, and turn on “Rosyln” whilst staring out the window dramatically. Nothing beats it.

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More importantly, Twilight’s reputation as “bad” has changed over time. What was once mocked has now been reclaimed as camp by the very fans who grew up with it. Its flaws are now part of its legacy. The awkward acting, the strange pacing, and the dramatic romance all reflect the exaggerated emotions of teenage life itself. The complicated love-triangle, the awkwardness, and the found family aspect make it feel emotionally honest, drawing in and keeping viewers. In the end, despite lines like “This is the skin of a killer Bella” or “You imprinted on my daughter?!”, the franchise is undeniably great. And the best part about it is that it is an opinion, except Team Jacob being correct, that is not an opinion but rather a fact.