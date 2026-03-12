Heated Revival: The Sensation of Heated Rivalry Themed Outings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Clubbing has always been a major part of early adulthood, especially throughout the 2010s. A distinct atmosphere of strobe lights and techno music emerged and became a common weekend outing for college students alike. Friend groups would go on trips during college breaks to areas with famous nightlife culture, like Miami and the Jersey Shore, solely to spend a few fun nights out on the dance floor with drinks.

However, as the decade progressed and the next generation of young adults came of age, there appeared to be a significant decline in the number of people showing up to these settings. The clubbing scene hasn’t seemed to appeal to Gen Z the way Millennials were notorious for enjoying it. The most obvious explanation for this is that post-pandemic, many Gen Z-ers already have a hard time adjusting to social settings such as school or work. It’s unlikely they’d be interested in going out each weekend to environments that are expected to be filled with strangers. There’s a potential financial barrier as well. It’s already harder for young people to afford necessities, which makes the idea of spending money on admission tickets and drinks for one night of leisure off-putting. In general, the financial and social landscape of the world Gen Z is growing up in is very different than that of 10 years ago, and these factors can explain the lack of interest in club-life.

Despite having this notable decline in clubbing over the past few years, many members of Gen Z who may not usually go out have ended up engaging in the hottest club theme this winter. Everyone stopping by their local bars and clubs in recent weeks all have one thing in common: they are all familiar with the newly released Crave Original Show, Heated Rivalry. The show, based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, is focused on a secret romance that forms between the world’s two most skilled hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who are made out to be rivals by popular media. It’s become notorious for its lovable characters, sensual ambience, emotional weight and optimism in depicting a queer relationship. The show’s success grew rapidly this past December, with the two main cast members, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, being invited to award ceremonies, late-night shows, and they were even chosen as the torch bearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

When premiering, the show was released week by week. Its popularity skyrocketed after the fourth episode was released, which contains the most famous scene in the show, and the impetus for clubs to start hosting nights dedicated to the series. With “All the Things She Said” by Tatu playing, the ending of the episode depicts a tense and jealous encounter between Shane and Ilya in a Montreal nightclub. After Shane abruptly leaves Ilya’s house one day due to their relationship becoming too personal, the two stop speaking to each other for a few weeks, only to end up at the same place, fueling each other’s jealousy by having romantic encounters with women.

Many specific items or meals that are referenced in the show have had a sudden moment of popularity since the show’s release: fans are drinking Ginger Ale since it’s Shane’s go-to beverage, they’re making smoothies like Kip or tuna melts like Ilya. Spending a night at the club is another activity that has gained a new appeal from the show, and the trend of hosting theme nights has spread throughout the country, with tons of fans documenting their experiences on TikTok. My friends and I even made our way to one held at Venu on Chippewa Street in Buffalo. We spent the night dancing, and the entire crowd turned to face the large screen that had the series playing start to finish. We joined others in cheering on any interaction between Shane and Ilya.

The common characteristics of these theme nights include screenings of the show, along with showcasing an accumulation of fan edits, usually from TikTok or X, with everyone in the room dressed in something referencing the show (I, personally, wore a bedazzled Canada t-shirt).

After years of being seen as a generation that is anti-social, anxious, and glued to our screens, this recent phenomenon depicts an optimistic future in Gen-Z’s creation of communities. The majority of the show’s popularity was spread through social media, making it all the more impressive that in-person events have spawned from its online fame. It’s also worth noting that this is a queer storyline, and one without a devastating conclusion at that. It offers a sense of community to viewers who feel unrepresented in most media, marking this sensation as a turning point in queer storytelling. If this recent fad dies down, Season 2 is set to be released in 2027, so there’s always the potential for a good comeback (just like the ones the Montreal Metros had in the show).