Ditch the Mason Jar: Sustainability on a College Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why is it so hard to avoid waste?

Keeping years of trash in a single mason jar like a zero-waste Instagram star sounds great on paper, but it is easier said than done when you live on a college campus. When you live in a dorm, you do not necessarily have the freedom and resources to make sure you create as little waste as possible. In this article, I have collected some of the swaps I make in every area of my consumption to reduce my waste as much as I can.

Clothing

In college, it can feel like every weekend needs a new outfit. The never-ending parade of themed parties and new activities can make you feel like you need to take a trip to the mall every five to seven business days. But before you click order on a Shein haul large enough to clothe a small nation, consider shopping second-hand. Many thrift stores are not far from shopping shuttle stops and are fairly easy to access. Not only does shopping second-hand reduce textile waste, but it also saves money. While shopping second-hand is a step up from fast fashion, the cheapest and most sustainable clothing will always be what is already in your closet. Think before you buy, and remember that Reduce is the first of the three R’s for a reason.

Water

It is no secret that the tap water in the residence hall kitchens is, in a word, opaque. And while it is advisable to only drink water you can see through, the solution is not necessarily to buy case after case of plastic water bottles. Instead, perhaps opt for a water filter. Filtration pitchers, such as Brittas, effectively remove debris from drinking water, without sending pounds of plastic to the landfill. Not only is a water filter better for the planet, but it is also cheaper in the long run, and takes up less of the precious space in your dorm room. When paired with a reusable water bottle, you also reduce the waste you produce throughout the day.

Now that we have tackled the plastic waste that comes with obtaining clean drinking water, it is time to avoid wasting the water itself as well. When you are not paying the water bill, it can be easy to forget how much water you are really using. Simple changes, such as turning the water off while brushing your teeth, taking shorter showers, and waiting until you have a full load before doing laundry, can save gallons of water every day.

Food

When you are not buying your own groceries, it can be difficult to avoid the excessive packaging that comes with a lot of the food we eat. But we are not aiming for perfection, and there are ways to reduce waste without abandoning your meal plan. For starters, eat at the dining hall. While I am well aware of the fact that everything served at the dining hall arrived in a package of some kind, bulk packaging produces less waste than individually wrapped food items. Apart from the dining hall, another way to reduce waste is to choose food items in recyclable packaging and actually recycle them. While avoiding packaging is better than recycling it, recycling is far better than sending it to the landfill.

Transportation

UB is very walkable, but walking is not always feasible once you get off campus. Before you hop in your car or order an Uber, think about whether a shuttle can get you where you want to go. While it may seem counterintuitive to take a vehicle that is so much bigger to reduce your carbon footprint, public transportation is a much more sustainable option. The bus is going to come, regardless of whether you are on it, and reducing the number of vehicles on the road is always an environmental positive. If you must take a car, try to carpool with a friend, or split an Uber.

You do not need to be perfect!

Five people making an imperfect effort to reduce waste will always be better than one person doing it perfectly. It is ridiculous to expect someone without total control over their consumption to produce zero waste, but any effort to reduce the amount of trash you create is helpful. Give yourself some slack, and remember that doing your best is all you can do.