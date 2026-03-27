Classic of the Month: Little Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has long been considered a coming-of-age story, but when examined through a feminist lens, it reveals itself as a nuanced exploration of womanhood in the 19th century. The novel does not present just one model of femininity; instead, it offers four distinct paths through the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, each embodying different forms of femininity. This multiplicity is what gives Little Women its enduring feminist significance: it acts as a mirror in which every woman can find her reflection.

The Traditionalist

Meg, the eldest, represents “traditional” femininity in the 19th century. She desires domestic stability, marriage, and motherhood, ultimately finding fulfillment in that maternal role. In the beginning of the novel, when she is just 16, she acts as a second mother to her younger sisters, aiding in the discovery of her desires. From a modern feminist perspective, her choices may seem conventional, even limiting. However, a feminist reading does not dismiss Meg; rather, it affirms that her agency lies in choosing that life for herself. In one the most famous quotes in the 2019 film directed by Greta Gerwig, Meg affirms this by stating “Just because my dreams are different than yours doesn’t mean they’re unimportant.” Her story highlights an important feminist principle: empowerment comes not from rejecting tradition, but from having the freedom to choose it.

The Unconventional

Jo, by contrast, is the novel’s most overtly feminist character. She resists societal expectations, rejects the idea that marriage is necessary for happiness, and pursues a male dominated career. Jo’s independence, ambition, and refusal to conform make her a radical figure for her time. She reminds me of Mary Wollstonecraft, making me wonder if Allcott based her character on the philosopher, as even her narrative is complicated. The tension between Jo’s independence and her eventual marriage has sparked debate for generations, was it assimilation into societal norms or a genuine evolution of her character? Through Jo, Alcott explores the difficulty of maintaining individuality in a world that pressures women toward conformity.

The Passive

Beth, often seen as the quiet and selfless sister, represents another dimension of womanhood: moral purity and emotional labor. While she lacks the overt ambition of Jo or Amy, her role in the family underscores the expectation that women should be nurturing and self-sacrificing. A feminist reading may critique how Beth’s identity is almost entirely defined by her service to others, yet it also recognizes how her presence exposes the emotional burdens placed on women, often without recognition or reward. To bring up the sad moment of her death, Alcott used it to represent the death of the sisters’ childhood and innocence. After this point, Meg gets married, Jo moves to New York, and Amy goes off to Paris. This is a critical moment within the story – the death of the passive women.

The Realist

Amy, the youngest, offers perhaps the most pragmatic perspective. She understands the economic realities of her time and acknowledges that marriage can be both a romantic and financial partnership. Unlike Jo, Amy does not reject societal structures outright; instead, she learns to navigate them strategically. Her growth from a somewhat vain child into a thoughtful, self-aware woman reflects a different kind of feminist strength: adaptability and self-determination within constraint. Amy is a girl after my own heart (despite being a Meg in name), we were self-absorbed in childhood but always had a clear sense of our surroundings. And like Amy, “I’m not a poet, I’m just a woman.”

The Women

The differences among the sisters are crucial. Rather than presenting a singular feminine ideal, Little Women suggests that feminism is not monolithic. Each sister battles her identity in relation to societal pressures, and each arrives at a different understanding of fulfillment. This diversity of experience challenges the notion that there is only one way to resist or comply with patriarchal norms. Being a woman is nuanced, the tomboy and the girly girl are equal, just as Jo and Amy are equal.

The 2019 film adaptation further emphasizes these feminist themes by reframing the narrative structure and highlighting Jo’s authorship. By interweaving timelines, the film draws attention to the contrast between youthful dreams and adult realities, particularly for women whose ambitions are often curtailed. It also makes more explicit the idea that Jo’s story is shaped by external pressures, especially in its portrayal of her negotiations with a publisher. This framing suggests that even the story we know as Little Women is, in part, a compromise, reinforcing the feminist idea that women’s voices have historically been mediated by male-dominated systems. Oh Greta, how I love you.

Perhaps most importantly, both the novel and its 2019 adaptation carry a sense of pride: pride in womanhood, in creativity, and in the complexity of female lives. This pride is not rooted in perfection or uniformity, but in diversity and resilience. The March sisters are flawed, ambitious, loving, and deeply human. Their stories affirm that women’s lives, in all their variations, are worthy of attention and respect. My sister and I are flawed, but we are ambitious; we are little women ourselves (I am Joe and Amy in our relationship, making her Meg and Beth, though I think she is more like Aunt March).

In this way, Little Women stands as a revolutionary work. It does not shout its feminism, but it lives it, through its characters, their choices, and their struggles. By presenting multiple models of womanhood and refusing to elevate one above the others, it offers a vision of feminism that is inclusive, realistic, and enduringly powerful, being extreme for its time. If you are curious as to which little woman you are, here is a quiz for you. And always remember “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty” – Jo March.