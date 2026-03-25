Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
buildings in philadelphia
buildings in philadelphia
Original photo by Brielle Frisicaro
Buffalo | Life > Experiences

Caffeinated & Civically Engaged

Brielle Frisicaro Student Contributor, University at Buffalo
Brielle Frisicaro

Buffalo '29

Brielle Frisicaro is a double major in English and Philosophy at the University at Buffalo, also pursuing a minor in Political Science and a certificate in Journalism. She is the Senior Editor of UB’s chapter, as well as an eboard member. Brielle is ecstatic about exploring the world of journalism through Her Magazine with this recently restarted chapter.
Besides being an over-caffeinated, under-rested academic, Brielle spends far too much time in UB’s Mock Trial Club, where she pretends to be a defendant in a murder trial, memorizing fictional interrogations and affidavits. You can also find her at her dance studio, curled up in bed with her cats and a book, or rewatching Gilmore Girls countless times.
Eventually, Brielle wishes to be a Media and First Amendment Attorney; defending the rights of journalists and the free press, working as in-house counsel for papers such as The New York Times or The New Yorker. Although that dream is years away, Brielle is grateful for the opportunity to have first-hand experience in the world of journalism before she goes on to protect it. But for now, she just hopes you enjoy the articles! Xoxo <3