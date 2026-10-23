A Scaredy Cat’s Guide To Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a scaredy cat through and through. However, that does not keep me from enjoying Halloween to the fullest extent! Let me tell you some of my favorite Halloween themed activities that you can enjoy, especially if that “scary movie night” is not your thing.

First off, and arguably the most obvious one, DRESS UP! Yes, I know, duh; that is kind of the whole point. However, I make a point to mention it because especially if spooky scary stuff is not your thing, and you may not want to participate in the scarier events, you can still give 110% on your costume(s). I always recommend group costumes, I think they can be so fun to put together and a great activity to work on together if you really want to get creative. On the other hand though, I want to see more really niche, very specific costumes, true to your interests and your hobbies. Dress up as that one featured video game character that no one would get unless they have played the game for the same amount of hours as you (I know you want to). I do not know who needs to hear this, but trying hard and doing something silly just for yourself is in fact cool.

GET TOGETHER! This one is for my girlies that love hosting. Make your own hangout and theme it to just the right amount of spooky for you! You are the one in charge girl, it is your event. If you do not know what to do when hosting, here are some ideas! Movie Night: While yes, we are already aware it might not be a particularly scary movie night, there are PLENTY of Halloween movies (or Halloween / spooky adjacent) that are not going to give you nightmares. I personally recommend Hocus Pocus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Beetlejuice, Coraline, and The Corpse Bride for some spooky, not scary fun. Game Night: Say you are really not into the spooky of it all, really just enjoy an excuse to have friends around? Maybe you are really into it, but completely out of hosting ideas? A game night will always be fun. Playing a fun murder mystery game such as Clue or One Night Ultimate Werewolf is very on brand and keeps with the Halloween theme, but also who cares! Play UNO or Chess or any fun board game you love in costume and it is automatically Halloween themed. Social games like Jackbox are also a great option for parties and events. Make Something: Whether this is cookies, food, crafts – anything – being creative and collaborative is always a great event. You do not have to save cookie decorating for the Winter Holidays! Get some icing and decorate your cute little ghost and bat cookies! Or make something non-edible, like bracelets, handmade decor, coloring pages. Cute idea for a group costume: make bracelets for each of the characters you dressed up as! Then you’ll have matching bracelets for your group even when you’re out of costume!



EMBRACE THE FALL! Maybe, Halloween really is not your thing, but you still want to be included. The amount of fun, fall themed activities you can do during the season are bountiful. Go apple picking with your friends, then bake something with the apples you get. Get pumpkins and carve them. Go find a park where the leaves have changed colors and do a photoshoot. Decorate for the fall season. Anything! You have so many options to choose from. There’s also around-the-town activities such as the Falliday market for any Buffalo readers!

The key is to GET CREATIVE! At the end of the day, if Halloween is nothing but another excuse to dress up, take cute pictures with your friends, and do a fun activity, and it just happens to be themed, great! Community and fun is important! Do not let your little scaredy cat inside prevent you from enjoying the holiday.

Have fun and be safe this Halloween!