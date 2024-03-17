This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

As spring break is just around the corner, I find myself reevaluating my spending habits to capitalize on efficient and smart spending for the remainder of the semester. Being in college is no cheap feat, but I am here to share several ways to spend smart and save!

First and foremost, one of my biggest tips (especially in Lewisburg) is to always carry your student ID on you! Some of my favorite places, including All Star Bagels, provide Bucknell student discounts– 10% off your morning coffee can go a long way! Similarly, Amami– a downtown fan favorite– has recently started a rewards system; acquire 100 Amami points for a free coffee! While enjoying our treat of a ‘Mario’, my friends and I are always working towards a free coffee.

Speaking of student discounts, and potentially having made a purchase or two for spring break, I have encouraged several of my friends to create a free account with Student Beans that essentially unlocks student discounts on popular stores– such as Princess Polly– and markets specific deals including savings regarding travel or home decor. There are several other student savings that can be found online similar to Student Beans, and I highly recommend signing up for them as there are no risks, only benefits! The Student Beans website (https://www.studentbeans.com/us) advertises the best daily deals, deals catered towards popular purchases for different demographics (you can fill out a survey to customize your experience), and various events– including holidays and vacation– among other categories.

Furthermore, and most importantly, Bucknell has several amenities that allow for saving spending money. A personal favorite of mine, the fitness facilities in the Klarc are a great, free resource. As a BisonRec student fitness instructor, there are a plethora of fitness classes (such as spin, yoga, pilates, barre, kickboxing, and hiit, to name a few) available at no cost for students, faculty, and staff. Truly, these classes are amazing environments to build community and unwind. Additionally, I must admit to an unsustainable bad habit I used to face– I love bottled water, and I would buy cases of water bottles. However, now I pride myself on drinking at least four Stanley cups of water per day and take study breaks in the library by walking around and using the water dispenser to refill my water. I know this may sound a bit silly, but a water bottle from the Bison may be more expensive than you think!

Ultimately, by making little, cost efficient decisions everyday, I find myself spending less and saving more… happy saving!