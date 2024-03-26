This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

With the change of the seasons, people are catching feelings like it’s the flu. Some may call this “Spring Fever,” an all-consuming love that flourishes in the Springtime. The sun makes everyone a little happier and suddenly cuter ;).

If you happen to get bit by this love bug, remain calm. It can be nerve-racking starting something new, but Springtime is the perfect example of how beautiful something new can be. There’s no need to question what you should do or where you should go for a first date. There are tons of opportunities to have a date here at Bucknell! Hopefully, you can be inspired by a few of these date ideas:

Picnic on the Quad

Take advantage of the warm weather and spend some time outside together. The Malesardi Quad is the perfect place for a date especially once those cherry blossom trees are blooming. Grab a blanket or a pair of blue and orange Adirondack chairs and some food and enjoy each other’s company. If you’re nervous about it being too serious or awkward, make it a study date and bring your homework. This will give you something to do together and may spark conversation between you and your date.

Support Spring Sports

This idea is a win-win situation because you get to be together while supporting your Bucknell Bison. The duration of a sports game is the perfect time to hang out, chat, and enjoy the game. The sports currently in season that you may want to look into are Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse, and Volleyball to name a few. To see the full list of teams and schedules, visit bucknellbison.com.

Grab a Cup of Coffee at 7th Street

Having a coffee shop on campus is so convenient and serves as a great spot for a coffee date. 7th Street Cafe offers a great variety of snack and drink items to choose from. The booths offer perfect seating for some seclusion from the rest of the cafe. If it’s a little too busy inside, head to one of the tables on the side patio and enjoy the outdoor space.

Spring Concert

Quinn XCII and Bryce Vine are coming to the Sojka Pavilion on April 5th. This is the perfect opportunity to spend the night listening to some good music with a date. An added benefit is that it’s free to Bucknell students! If interested, make sure to grab your tickets together here!