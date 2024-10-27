This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

Being in the same school, the same town, surrounded by the same people for four years can be comforting, but suffocating after a while. Studying abroad is a great way to break out of that funk and rejuvenate the want for knowledge. It allows students to travel around the world, gaining new life experiences while completing courses in order to graduate. Most students go for an entire semester, but it has become increasingly popular to take a trip in the summer too! Not every student has the chance to give up an entire semester of classes so the summer option works better for booked students. All in all, studying abroad is an amazing opportunity every student should consider. Here are some things to keep in mind as you think it over:

Look at Your Classes

Make sure you plan out the courses you need to take in the remainder of your time here.

This may seem complicated and time consuming, but it will help you visualize what classes you need to take, what classes you can take abroad, and any issues you need to work out. Most students are able to complete menial requirements in order to graduate, so they wait to fulfill some while they’re in Lewisburg, so they can make the most of their time abroad.

Talk to Your Advisor

Make sure they’re aware of your plans because they may be able to help give you program recommendations, help you sign up, and answer any other questions. This is what they are here for and are a great resource if you don’t know where to start. They also can be a great resource if they personally run an abroad program. Many professors self-promote so make sure to check their mass emails before moving on.

Talk to Your Family

Going away for a period of time is a big deal, especially if you are off the continent, so communicating with them is extremely important. It costs money, so making them aware of the changes should be at the top of your list. Depending on when you go, for a month, a week, or half a year there will be a lot of things you need to work out so having your family to lean on will help!

This is a self growth journey for every student since you are off on your own, more than you have ever been in college. It’s a big decision that can seem daunting at first, but as long as you communicate and plan it out, it’ll be a great experience you can talk about until you retire.