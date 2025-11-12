Why Scotland Is Perfect For “Thought Daughters”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always wanted to go to places that make me feel something.

Two times, the universe has worked its magic and brought me to the beautiful country of Scotland: a nation filled with rich history, epic scenery, and a unique culture much different from any other place I’ve been to. Scotland is known for its vast green hills, windy air, and seaside towns. What could be better than exploring the little villages nestled in the county of Fife? Or spending your day sipping a hot coffee while walking around Edinburgh’s Old Town?

First of all, what is a ‘thought daughter?’ TikTok creators coined a term that has now become quite well-known. Simply put, a ‘thought daughter’ might be a woman or girl who constantly finds herself deep in thought, always overthinking situations, and finding her head filled with deep, philosophical questions. They’re an observer; she watches the world and compiles her own opinions and ideas, which contribute to her pondering of human existence.

So now that we’ve established what exactly a ‘thought daughter’ is, I’d like to call on all self-proclaimed ‘thought daughters’: I think you’d appreciate Scotland for many reasons. First, just imagine yourself sitting on a wide hill overlooking the sea, writing in your journal, wind in your hair.

Does it get more whimsical than that? I don’t think so.

Second, Scotland gives you time for reflection. Take a train through the highlands. Look out the window, put on your Cranberries mix or Bob Dylan favorites, and feel the movement of the train as you make your way across the beautiful country. Take in every moment; it’s what we do best as chronic overthinkers.

I think the problem in our day-to-day lives is that we don’t take time to stop and sit down. And when we do occasionally take that time, we’re consumed by the media and the state of our world. Scotland feels like a temporary escape from it all. I truly can’t think of a better feeling than sitting down by the shore at St. Andrews, watching dogs play with their owners and university students wade in the water.

In Scotland, I remember watching the horizon and hearing seagulls chirping, and thinking to myself how different the scene was from anything I’d ever seen before. Being in a quiet place makes you reflect; it makes you think.

When I told my childhood best friend, born of Irish and Scottish descent, that I had been wanting to visit Scotland for quite some time, she laughed at me. “Why?” she asked. She didn’t understand what was so special to me about the country, seeing as she grew up on gloomy summer vacations in the town of Haddington in East Lothian.

To her, Scotland was nothing special, but I felt drawn to the place. It’s interesting how that works; how we perceive certain things based on how much we’ve experienced a certain place or how deprived we’ve been of its presence. Nevertheless, I respect her opinion while still hoping to give her a glimpse into all of the beauty I see in Scotland.

If you find yourself in Scotland, take a moment and breathe in the air. You might only find yourself in the place once, so it’s important to take everything in. Chronicle every moment, every interaction, and every sight.

If you’re a ‘thought daughter,’ you’d probably do that anyway.

