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Often, I’ll talk with a man about a movie, TV show, or a book I’m reading, and mention a female character I love or feel conflicted about. More often than not, I’m met with confusion or outright disagreement over liking a character who may be selfish or even villainous.

However, when I speak with my female friends, we often share a different perspective on the character. Rather than discussing her actions, I find us discussing her motivations and the complexities that may have shaped her.

So why am I so fascinated by women who refuse to be good?

In the real world and in media, society expects women to be nurturing, gentle, motherly figures. They’ve been placed in a morally righteous, selfless box, and when they aren’t, they’re often criticized while male counterparts are praised for their complexity.

Skyler White from Breaking Bad is often critiqued for being too controlling or nagging, while her husband, Walter, is praised for being an interesting and complex antihero. Her husband manufactures drugs and commits crimes routinely, but Skyler is critiqued for challenging her husband, which seems to be quite warranted. A lot of the hate, I believe, comes from people’s frustration with her challenging her husband, which isn’t what these viewers believe a wife should do.

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada is also widely disliked due to her harsh attitude and demanding expectations for those around her. However, her ambition and don’t-take-disrespect attitude are qualities that are praised in men, both in real life and in the media. She is a successful woman navigating the male-dominated field of executive fashion and editorial leadership, where she has to establish herself as a powerful woman to be taken seriously.

While she admittedly treats her employees harshly, so do her male counterparts, who are praised for their confidence and arrogant attitude.

Marvel’s Tony Stark and Suits’ Harvey Specter treat their employees dismissively, but are praised for their fascinating leadership and gravitas.

20th Century Studios

So, I ask: do people really hate these female characters because they’re genuinely morally wrong, or because they don’t act how women are expected to?

When people dislike characters like these, I think it’s usually rooted in disdain for women who don’t follow the traditional standards of “how women should act.” My fascination with them is partly rooted in watching these women reject the pressure to be a “perfect woman.”

In a world where we aren’t always allowed to do the same, it’s refreshing to see these characters be openly angry, selfish, or ambitious. Even if their behavior is wrong, it’s liberating to watch them act on their own impulses.

Even if I can’t relate to their actions, I can relate to the emotions these women feel. Understanding someone’s motivations doesn’t necessarily mean agreeing with their decisions. Often, these characters reflect the very emotions — like outward anger or resentment — that women have been taught to feel ashamed of admitting.

These flaws and imperfections make these characters refreshing and freeing, and far more realistic than “perfect” protagonists.

Now, I do want to clarify that liking characters or finding them refreshing does not mean I am defending their actions. For example, Mean Girls‘ (2004) Regina George is undeniably manipulative, and many of her actions are very difficult to defend. She purposefully hurts people, but still, she’s one of the most memorable characters in the entire movie.

There’s a difference between enjoying and defending a character. But we shouldn’t have to justify a female character’s actions to appreciate her. Male villains or antiheroes have long been appreciated for their complexity and entertainment factor.

I think it’s time female characters get the same opportunity.

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