Why I Love Studying In The Library

Emily Emanuel
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was a young girl, I always loved going to the library. I loved looking for new books, sitting on the comfy couches, and meeting new people.

Now that I’m older, my love for the library continues to grow, but for a different reason. It allows me to focus whenever I need to lock in for an exam, and it’s the perfect place to be able to do so.

But why should you study in the library?

The answer for me rests in the idea that the library’s purpose is to be a workspace. We all grew up hearing the phrase “be quiet” in the library.

In today’s world, libraries often give the best of everything. If you want to study in the library alone in complete silence, they offer spaces; if you want a collaborative environment, there are designated rooms that also allow for that. And this all comes with a great staff who are there to support you whenever you need.

For me, I love studying in the library because it provides me with a distraction-free environment. I can get my work done without having to worry about anything else. I personally love sitting on the couches while I do my work, as this gives me a really personalized, homely atmosphere. And it helps me study even better.

In all honesty, I believe that the library is a very special place as it provides comfort, distraction-free zones, and excitement. I get extra eager each time I enter the library, as I feel I am entering my freedom zone, and can unwind without any other stressors.

I hope you try out the library the next time you study! 

