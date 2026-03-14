Why Bova’s Bakery is the Superior North End Bakery

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many places to eat in Boston’s historic and culturally-rich North End, also known as “Little Italy,” including many places to get an amazing dessert. Among these, the most popular are Mike’s Pastry, Modern Pastry, and Bova’s Bakery, which have sparked the great debate of which is the best. Some would say the best is Mike’s Pastry, while others would advocate for Modern Pastry, but I’m here to report why Bova’s is superior (although I can say Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry are very delicious as well).

Bova’s is officially in their 100th year of operation, originally opening its doors in 1926 after Italian immigrant Antonio Bova settled in the North End. Originally, the business specialized in bread before expanding into a full bakery, with their signatures being tiramisu and cannoli.

The best way to get there is by walking from the local train stops, as street parking in the area is generally for permitted residents only. The streets also tend to be narrow and congested. The nearest train stop from which you can walk is Government Center (if you’re taking the B or C line of the green line or the blue line), Haymarket (if you’re using the D or E line of the green line or the orange line), or Park Street (if you’re using the red line).

First, of course, the most important thing of all: the dessert! Bova’s has a never-ending amount of dessert options, from cakes to traditional cannoli, crème brulees, and much more. Their selections span two ginormous display cases. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, they also serve a variety of sandwiches. The best part of all: you can get Bova’s Bakery at any hour of the day (yes, they’re actually open 24 hours a day, seven days a week).

The second reason why Bova’s Bakery is the superior location for dessert in the North End is the hospitality of those who work there. Every time I walk through the doors, I’m greeted by the wonderful people who work behind the counter. Think “Italian grandmother” vibes! It’s a place where you’re able to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city (and the North End, too), and take your time as you choose your desserts.

In my experience, it can take a while to choose, because there are so many delectable options. During my experiences at the other North End bakeries, I felt very rushed when trying to pick which pastries I wanted to order, and was once told (no, this is not a joke), “Hurry up.” Along with this, Bova’s Bakery accepts credit cards, while the other bakeries are cash-only.​​ This makes Bova’s much more convenient and accessible for all to purchase pastries, since most people regularly only carry credit cards and other types of mobile payment (I fear I’m definitely one of those people).

Overall, Bova’s Bakery is the superior North End bakery and is definitely a must-try when visiting Boston!

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