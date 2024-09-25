Why Are Women’s Hygiene Products So Expensive?: Beware Of The Pink Tax

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever gone to buy menstrual products and noticed how expensive they are, despite being such a necessity for women? More so, have you ever noticed that men’s hygiene products seem to be comparably cheaper? If you have noticed, have you ever questioned why this happens?

These questions can all be answered with the phenomenon known as the Pink Tax.

The National Women’s Organization defines the Pink Tax as, “the theory that companies market products to women that are more expensive than nearly identical products toward men.” If you were to buy a razor that’s marketed to women, you’d see that the razor marketed to men is presented at a lower price, even if it has a similar function. While many believe this to be a form of federal tax, the Pink Tax is a prime example of gender-based price discrimination, often geared toward women in the personal care industry.

This tax can take many forms; sometimes, hygiene products in smaller sizes, such as menstrual pads, can cost as much as a meal, and the price is justified by the so-called “higher production cost.” In other cases, some companies will raise prices for products marketed toward women simply because they’re presented in “feminine” colors such as pink.

Since women entered the workforce, households have transitioned to become dependent on the income of both women and men, which has led to women making up 85% of consumer purchases in the United States. Although this represents a positive impact on women’s financial independence, economic inequality is still a pervasive issue that impacts women.



The California Senate Committee on Judiciary and Senate Select Committee on Women, Work & Families found that women living in the state pay $2,381 more for the same goods as men per year, which they concluded could add up to $188,000 in their lives.

These statistics represent the unjust financial burden placed on arbitrary wants and essential needs that most women depend on. These discriminations can be attributed to the patriarchal establishments of our society that dictate the policies of the companies and manufacturers of these personal care products or any product that is targeted toward women.

These companies see women’s basic needs as a way to take advantage of and make a profit. However, these are real people who are being faced with an unnecessary economic burden that is further exacerbated by the economic gender bias which prevents most women from generating enough income to keep up with these rising prices.

Many states across the US have attempted to regulate the Pink Tax by eliminating additional taxes on women’s razors and menstrual products. In addition, the Pink Tax Repeal Act has been introduced into the House of Representatives; however, no federal standard or legislation has been passed. Although we tend to forget, the Pink Tax is still a contentious issue plaguing our society and impacting women worldwide, creating a lack of access to necessities.



So, if someone you know questions the unreasonable prices for Women’s personal care products, be sure to tell them to beware of the Pink Tax.

