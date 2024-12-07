Are you feeling down with the shorter days and longer nights? From tree lightings to the best light displays, take a trip around Boston’s neighborhoods to find your fill of holiday cheer this December!
- Christopher Columbus Park Trellis Lighting
-
Where: 110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
The 22nd annual lighting of Christopher Columbus Park’s trellis took place on November 25. Now, you can visit Boston’s historic waterfront to catch a glimpse of these beautiful lights!
The trellis’ bright blue tunnel of lights will be on for the rest of December, so there’s plenty of time to stop by.
- Faneuil Hall Marketplace Tree Lighting
-
Where: Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Celebrate the festive season at Boston’s biggest tourist attraction with a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce!
According to a Boston Uncovered article, the tree arrived on November 12 from Cortlandt, New York, and the tree lighting took place on November 26. It would make the perfect stop on a night out or a shopping trip downtown.
- Martin’s Park Ship Lighting
-
Where: 64 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210
In Boston, the newest holiday tradition is the lighting at Martin’s Park in the Seaport, which features over 1,500 feet of blue and white lights!
The fourth annual lighting took place on November 30, according to Seaport’s website, and the display is a great place to visit on your way to Snowport.
- The Boston Common Tree Lighting
-
Where: The Boston Common, Boston Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall
The 83rd annual tree lighting at Boston Common, featuring a tree from Nova Scotia, marked the official start of Boston’s holiday season.
On December 5, several trees in the Boston Common and Public Garden were lit alongside the main tree, and the lights on the trees in the Commonwealth Avenue Mall were turned on later that same evening, according to the City of Boston website.
These parks would be perfect for a wintry walk!
- Light Up Seaport Tree Lighting
-
Where: 85 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210
This lighting is my personal favorite. White lights sparkle as Seaport transforms into Snowport! Enjoy hot chocolate, sweet treats, and more at the holiday market, then marvel at the Seaport tree.
According to Seaport’s website, the tree was lit on December 6 and now overlooks Snowport’s market, which is open until December 29.
Grab your friends and family, begin the countdown, and celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the Boston community!
Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!