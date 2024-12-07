This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Are you feeling down with the shorter days and longer nights? From tree lightings to the best light displays, take a trip around Boston’s neighborhoods to find your fill of holiday cheer this December!

Christopher Columbus Park Trellis Lighting

Where: 110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210 The 22nd annual lighting of Christopher Columbus Park’s trellis took place on November 25. Now, you can visit Boston’s historic waterfront to catch a glimpse of these beautiful lights! The trellis’ bright blue tunnel of lights will be on for the rest of December, so there’s plenty of time to stop by.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace Tree Lighting

Where: Faneuil Hall Marketplace Celebrate the festive season at Boston’s biggest tourist attraction with a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce! According to a Boston Uncovered article, the tree arrived on November 12 from Cortlandt, New York, and the tree lighting took place on November 26. It would make the perfect stop on a night out or a shopping trip downtown. Elina Fairytale via Pexels

Martin’s Park Ship Lighting

Where: 64 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210 In Boston, the newest holiday tradition is the lighting at Martin’s Park in the Seaport, which features over 1,500 feet of blue and white lights! The fourth annual lighting took place on November 30, according to Seaport’s website, and the display is a great place to visit on your way to Snowport.

The Boston Common Tree Lighting

Where: The Boston Common, Boston Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall The 83rd annual tree lighting at Boston Common, featuring a tree from Nova Scotia, marked the official start of Boston’s holiday season. On December 5, several trees in the Boston Common and Public Garden were lit alongside the main tree, and the lights on the trees in the Commonwealth Avenue Mall were turned on later that same evening, according to the City of Boston website. These parks would be perfect for a wintry walk! Photo by Chris Ainsworth from Unsplash

Light Up Seaport Tree Lighting