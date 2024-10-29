Where To Find The Best Fall Lattes In Boston

I am convinced that the best way to celebrate fall is with a flavored latte in hand. If you’re searching for a taste of fall, here are some of my favorite spots, perfect for a nice Sunday morning or an in-between class activity!
- Pressed Cafe
-
Pressed Cafe is a must-visit spot year-round, but it’s obvious that they take fall very seriously. This casual and vibrant cafe is a personal favorite of mine, mainly because of its large seasonal menu. They have the most creative sips, ranging from an apple pie latte to their apple butter spritz made with tea or cold brew. They go beyond your average pumpkin spice and provide so many delicious options that almost make it impossible to choose one.
- Greystone
-
This aesthetic coffee shop is located near South Boston and is definitely a hidden gem. Recently, my favorite activity has been ordering my drink at the outdoor window and walking around the beautiful area surrounding the cafe. If that isn’t your thing, you are also able to sit inside to relax and enjoy. They are now serving a black cherry vanilla latte, a perfect autumn treat.
- Farmer’s Horse
-
If you’re looking to try a spot with a cozy atmosphere, Farmer’s Horse is a great option! The vibe inside this coffee shop is just so unique and inviting, and they also have some of the best coffee and sandwich options. Some of their seasonal drinks include a maple latte, apple or pumpkin chai, and a pumpkin spice latte, of course.
- South End Buttery
-
In the mood for a classic pumpkin spice latte? The Buttery is one of the best options to satisfy the fall craving we all experience. This neighborhood cafe is a staple in the South End and even serves as a restaurant at night. Although this spot isn’t super close to BU’s campus, it’s definitely worth the trip!
- Clear Flour
-
One of my most recent finds is located close to BU’s campus in the Brookline area. Their tasty drinks will definitely get you into the fall spirit. Their seasonal options currently include hot or iced apple cider, as well as a ginger brown sugar latte.
Enjoy your fall lattes!
