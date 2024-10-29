Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Shallow Focus Photography of Cafe Late
Shallow Focus Photography of Cafe Late
Photo by Kevin Menajang from Pexels
Life > Experiences

Where To Find The Best Fall Lattes In Boston

Ava Menghi
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

I am convinced that the best way to celebrate fall is with a flavored latte in hand. If you’re searching for a taste of fall, here are some of my favorite spots, perfect for a nice Sunday morning or an in-between class activity!

Pictures of Leaves
Photo by Timothy Eberly from Unsplash
Pressed Cafe

Pressed Cafe is a must-visit spot year-round, but it’s obvious that they take fall very seriously. This casual and vibrant cafe is a personal favorite of mine, mainly because of its large seasonal menu. They have the most creative sips, ranging from an apple pie latte to their apple butter spritz made with tea or cold brew. They go beyond your average pumpkin spice and provide so many delicious options that almost make it impossible to choose one.

Woman working on computer at coffee shop
Photo by Bonnie Kittle from Unsplash
Greystone

This aesthetic coffee shop is located near South Boston and is definitely a hidden gem. Recently, my favorite activity has been ordering my drink at the outdoor window and walking around the beautiful area surrounding the cafe. If that isn’t your thing, you are also able to sit inside to relax and enjoy. They are now serving a black cherry vanilla latte, a perfect autumn treat.

A coffee mug, leaves, and a book
Photo by Melk Hagelslag from Pixabay
Farmer’s Horse

If you’re looking to try a spot with a cozy atmosphere, Farmer’s Horse is a great option! The vibe inside this coffee shop is just so unique and inviting, and they also have some of the best coffee and sandwich options. Some of their seasonal drinks include a maple latte, apple or pumpkin chai, and a pumpkin spice latte, of course.

pumpkin and mug with coffee grounds
Photo by Jessica Lewis from Pexels
South End Buttery

In the mood for a classic pumpkin spice latte? The Buttery is one of the best options to satisfy the fall craving we all experience. This neighborhood cafe is a staple in the South End and even serves as a restaurant at night. Although this spot isn’t super close to BU’s campus, it’s definitely worth the trip!

french press coffee on table
Photo by Kris Atomic from Unsplash
Clear Flour

One of my most recent finds is located close to BU’s campus in the Brookline area. Their tasty drinks will definitely get you into the fall spirit. Their seasonal options currently include hot or iced apple cider, as well as a ginger brown sugar latte.

Enjoy your fall lattes!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!

Ava is a part of the marketing team at HCBU and loves to write about wellness, music, fashion, and lifestyle. She is from Long Island, New York. She is a sophomore at Boston University, majoring in Public Relations. In her free time, Ava likes to listen to music, attend concerts, workout, spend time with friends, travel, and explore new restaurants!