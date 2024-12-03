The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We can all agree that there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than watching a nostalgic classic film while eating “homemade” Pillsbury cookies, right? And just like with music tastes and clothing styles, your top choice of holiday films definitely says a lot about you.

Do you resonate most with characters who are ecstatic about the holiday season or those who act casually about the festivities? Are you into warm and fuzzy animations or live-action, star-studded films?

There’s an endless variety of holiday films out there and we all have our favorites, but in light of the start of December, here’s my list of what your favorite holiday movie says about you!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation You have an unmatched sense of humor and unwavering sympathy for characters who embody the “kind-hearted clueless dad” trope. You get a kick out of Clark Griswold’s Yuletide cheer and can probably quote just about every line of the movie. If someone in your family suggests saying grace at the dinner table, you always find a way to emphasize that it’s “the blessing,” not the person. The polar express You’re a nostalgic person who secretly wishes a train would come by your house the night before Christmas and whisk you away. You were definitely the kid who went all out for those hot chocolate parties at school before winter break, showing up in a robe (that you tried to cut a hole into the pocket of) and slippers ready to watch this iconic film on a projector. Photo by Denise Johnson from Unsplash Home Alone You have boss energy, a constant desire to push your limits, and never take crap from anyone. People can count on you to solve problems and you’re insanely innovative (like Kevin, of course). You take charge in any endeavor and never pass up an ice cream sundae overflowing with toppings! Elf Your energy levels spike in December. You have a wondrous, childlike spirit and an incredible optimism that shocks the average person, feeling immensely grateful for everyone and everything in the world. New Line Cinema / Giphy The Grinch You’re a bit of a cynic—there’s a chance that sometimes you may unintentionally come across as narcissistic. You act unbothered and salty about certain things, but it’s clear that all you really want is a hug, a companion, warmth, and love. Especially during the cold winter holiday season, your heart grows three sizes! Krispy Kreme A Charlie Brown Christmas You definitely played an instrument growing up, and part of the reason why this movie is your favorite is because Vince Guaraldi’s melodies soothe your soul. You value your friends and get lost in your thoughts when you’re alone. You probably experience the winter blues from time to time, but hey, don’t we all? Die Hard Considering there is no clear answer to whether or not Die Hard is a holiday film, you’re most likely someone who enjoys controversy. You’re an individualist who finds holiday joy in unexpected places, like action scenes. Any Hallmark Classic You’re absolutely a hopeless romantic. Plain and simple, you love love. You appreciate the predictability of cheesy storylines, and there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Colleen Hoover and Christina Lauren. Watching these movies is truly the hallmark of your cozy holiday season. The Hallmark Channel

Your favorite holiday film is a reflection of your personality, habits, and quirks. I hope you learned a little bit more about yourself after reflecting on these descriptions. The beauty of holiday films is that everyone can find their niche, and they really do help us tap into the spirit. Grab some Pillsbury cookies, your mug of choice, and cozy up to the TV to get the most out of your viewing experience this winter.

Happy Holidays to all my cinephiles!

