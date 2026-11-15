This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I’m proud to call myself an Atlanta native. The culture, climate, and access to the world’s busiest airport make it the best city in the U.S. When it came time to choose where I wanted to go to college, I knew I wanted to live in another region — I could always come back to the South postgrad if I missed it enough. The response I got when I announced my commitment to Boston University was a little bit strange.

Most students from my high school chose to stay close to home and family, usually attending various SEC schools. Since my parents aren’t originally from the area, I had no family connections to the South, and therefore no desire to spend four more years with the same people from high school.

I quickly learned that people had a very different perception of “northerners” than I had experienced. For those who aren’t familiar with “southern hospitality,” it’s a real thing. I grew up hearing “yes ma’am” in a southern drawl, going to extravagant neighborhood happy hours, and not being able to run into someone without catching up for at least five minutes. It’s great; just sometimes, it can be a bit overbearing.

I guess a lot of my friends from home were worried that I would go to Boston and come back as a mean person. Northerners are seen as blunt and rude, but I think that people here are kind, not nice. I prefer efficiency over surface-level politeness, especially in stores or coffee shops, and I haven’t noticed much of a difference in my feelings after interactions with New Englanders.

The biggest culture shock I experience when I go home is noticing how much thicker my friends’ accents have gotten. I used to tease them, since I never thought I had an accent, but I think it slowly develops more and more after spending a week at home. Now I get more comments on it.

How could I forget the weather concerns! School would get cancelled if the temperature dropped below 32°F with the slightest chance of precipitation. I got a lot of questions about what kind of clothes I would need to wear, whether I have a good jacket, and if I would really be able to handle the cold. I actually don’t think the weather is that bad. My friends act like 50°F is freezing — if only they knew what it’s actually like.

Whenever I tell someone that I’m from Georgia, I’m usually told that it’s the last place they would expect me to be from — which is one of my favorite things ever.

I’ve loved being able to adapt to a different environment and still feel connected to my roots.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, and read our latest Tweets!