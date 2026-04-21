What I’ve Been Watching This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My sophomore spring has been quite literally my busiest semester yet. You think you have the whole college thing down, and then a year and a half later, your schedule is completely booked, and you’re just trying to make it to finals.

In the midst of sorority life, overloading, and my other extracurriculars, I’ve looked to TV to bring me joy. Whether it’s weekly episodes or rewatching one of my favorites, these shows have been my go-tos for some relaxation and entertainment. Here’s what I was watching!

The Pitt

If you know me, you know there was no way I wasn’t talking about this show. Premiering on Jan. 9 and airing its last episode this past Thursday, April 16, the 15-episode second season was by my side every week. Although I don’t think this season had the same impact as the first (and definitely made some questionable choices about which characters to focus on), it found its way into my calendar every Thursday at 9 p.m. There’s something about the fast pace of an ER that I can’t seem to look away from! Photo by JAFAR AHMED from Unsplash

Adults

Even though I first watched this sitcom when it premiered last May, it seems like a new clip of it goes viral every week on Twitter, and after one too many, I decided it was time for a rewatch! Despite only being eight episodes, Adults is definitely my favorite new-era sitcom. It’s been compared to shows like Overcompensating and I Love LA, but, in my opinion, it’s by far the best of the three. While there’s absolutely some Gen Z energy, it feels more earnest and is similar to my favorite sitcom of all time, New Girl. Fair warning: the pilot is a little odd, so try to stick it out for two episodes. It’s the perfect time to start the show, since there are rumors that Jack Innanen, who plays Paul Baker in the show, might be in Season 2 of Heated Rivalry? Plus, if you end up loving it as I do, Season 2 just wrapped filming! (Fingers crossed there are more than 8 episodes this time.)

Unrivaled

Created by women’s basketball icons Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart, Unrivaled is an offseason basketball league that takes your favorite WNBA stars, like Paige Beuckers, and puts them into a 3×3 format. Season 2 ran from Jan. 5 to March 4, and, for that time period, I was definitely watching games every weekend. The games are faster, the play is quicker, and wow, it got me excited for the upcoming W season beginning on May 8. Thank you to the CBA! This isn’t really something you can go back and binge, but I would definitely recommend tuning into the next season.

The Traitors

A show that’s the epitome of camp, featuring reality TV stars playing the game mafia in a picturesque Scottish castle while trying to “murder” each other? The Traitors is basically reality TV Olympics! Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the show if you don’t watch reality TV. One of my favorite parts of this show is watching it with my dad, who has never seen a single episode of Real Housewives or Love Island in his life. Season 4 was one of the most entertaining yet, with some fantastic picks for the players deemed the titular “Traitors.” Photo by Charles Deluvio from Unsplash

Paradise