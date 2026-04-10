What It’s Really Like To Run A Business Out Of Your Dorm Room 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Believe it or not, running a business from a dorm room is more possible than it might seem. Balancing classes, clubs, a social life, and a business can feel overwhelming. But with the right planning and organization, it can also be enjoyable and rewarding.

Since the beginning of my freshman year, I have been doing students’ nails out of my dorm room. While it started out as a hobby, getting my official nail license this past summer has allowed me to take nails more seriously while still managing my course load.

At first, living in a triple dorm room made planning appointments near impossible. Trying to do nails while respecting my roommates’ space and time was difficult. I often had to cancel or reschedule appointments based on their schedules.

Switching to a single room completely changed that. Having my own space helps me keep all of my supplies organized and plan appointments without worrying about conflicting schedules. I am able to take more clients and manage my time more efficiently around my classes and other responsibilities.

Of course, balancing school and a business is not always easy. Sometimes, last-minute things come up, like assignments or clients needing to reschedule their appointment. When that happens, I often have to flip around my schedule to make everything work. It can definitely be stressful at times, but it has taught me to stay flexible and manage my time more carefully.

One of the best parts about running a business on campus has been meeting so many amazing people. Whether it’s a returning client or someone new, I am able to connect with people I might not have met otherwise. What starts out as a nail appointment often turns into talking about classes, friends, or things going on around campus.

I will forever be grateful for my clients at BU. Doing their nails and creating nail sets for them has been extremely rewarding, and this experience has shown me that nails are something I want to continue after college.

What started in a dorm room can grow into something much bigger, and I am excited to see what the future holds.

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