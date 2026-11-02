What Are The ‘Girls’ Up To Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 13, 2026, Lena Dunham announced that her hit show, Girls, will return for a five-episode revival with filming set to begin in 2027. The announcement ignited the show’s dormant fandom and started a conversation on where the girls are now.

To me, Girls was a safety blanket for my most down-bad times in my life. I always knew that however awful I was dealing with something, Hannah Horvath dealt with it worse. But where would ten years of emotional development land these ladies?

Marnie Michaels

Marnie was, at her core, a tryhard who cared deeply about what everyone thought about her, continuously tying her own identity to someone else. We know that Marnie was going to move upstate with Hannah to help her raise her kid, but decided against it after a conversation with Hannah’s mom.

Hopefully, Marnie finally finds herself optimistically in the music industry. Marnie’s music career consisted of a music video she desperately wanted to take down and a couple of songs here and there. I hope she really figured out her music and who she truly is.

She lives in Bushwick (and her vow to never go back is a thing of the past!) in a humble apartment that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about. She’s in a committed relationship with a genuinely nice teacher. She plays small gigs on the weekends, and he’s often the only one cheering her on. Not as big of a star as she wanted, but perfect nonetheless.

Hannah Horvath

The last we saw of her, Hannah had moved to upstate New York to raise her son, Grover. Hannah is oftentimes conceited and unwilling to take accountability. Hopefully, caring for and raising another human being may give her a sense of altruism.

Hannah probably runs a mommy blog where she posts pictures of her child online and writes in great detail about formative events in his childhood. She goes on Hinge dates and complains to Marnie about how no one wants to date single moms. Marnie always asks what Hannah said to put them off. Nonetheless, Hannah loves her son, and she loves to look around her house knowing she built everything she has.

Shosh Shapiro

In the last season of Girls, Shosh ended her friendship with the others, but ended up (sort of) reconciling with them in the last episode. I think Shosh keeps a healthy distance from her friends. Shosh complained about them not truly seeing her and that she never felt heard by them. I hope she stuck to her guns and kept thriving on her own.

She was married the last we heard of her, so I’d imagine that she might have a kid by now. I think she crafts this child into some kind of music prodigy who is somehow also good at everything else. It would be the happiest ending for our unproblematic Shosh.

Jessa Johannson

Jessa leaves on good but unsettled terms with Hannah after being in a relationship with Hannah’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Adam. I’d like to think Hannah is still friends with Jessa but keeps her at an arm’s length.

I hope Jessa hasn’t slowed down as the adventurer she is, but I do see her taking more chances to be present in the moment. I hope she enjoys the people she’s around and isn’t just looking for the next adventure, and I hope she’s healed from her crazy twenties and is having a calmer thirties.

Fans of Girls are free to speculate where the girls will be, but we also very impatiently await seeing where our girls actually are.

Only Lena Dunham has the answers!

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