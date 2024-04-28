How To Keep The World Cleaner This Earth Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

There is only one Earth, and it is our responsibility as human beings to keep it clean. Falling annually on April 22nd is Earth Day, a day for the globe’s population to unite in celebration of our planet. As climate change lingers on the minds of many, there’s no better time to start being sustainable than Earth Day. Though it might seem to be a daunting task, implementing sustainability into your daily routine is easy! Here is a list of things you can do to help out the Earth and celebrate our wonderful planet this Earth Day.

Drink out of a reusable water bottle Plastics are plaguing the planet. Unfortunately, out of the 430 million tons of plastic that are produced annually, ⅔ of those products are thrown away as waste after just one use. Due to the reduced capacity to store this waste, much of these plastics are discarded into the ocean, which can damage the health of the creatures that inhabit it. Additionally, the average American spends $266 annually on plastic water bottles. The solution to this problem is simple – buy a reusable bottle! I love my HydroFlask, but other brands such as Stanley and Owala are great options as well. Not only does water stay colder for longer in these bottles, but they are environmentally friendly, and will save you lots of money! Photo by Daiga Ellaby from Unsplash Take public transportation Fossil fuel emissions are one of the biggest contributors to global warming. Billions of people worldwide rely on cars, trucks, planes, and trains daily to get them from point A to point B. The fossil fuels emitted from these modes of transportation release carbon dioxide, increasing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Though it’s a tall task to decrease all CO2 emissions, we can do our part to reduce them by taking public transportation. If the amount of individual cars decreases and are replaced by trains and buses, there is less of an opportunity for greenhouse gases to be emitted. Most major U.S. cities have at least some sort of transportation, like New York City’s Subway and the T in Boston. Learn about your area and see how you can take advantage of these public transportation opportunities. Photo by Bo Kim from Unsplash Go thrifting The concept of fast fashion has become increasingly popular over time. Many are concerned with the practice, as it includes poor labor conditions, the use of microplastics, and the increase of waste. Shopping for the newest clothing drops can be fun, but it gets expensive. A more cost-effective way to add new items to your closet is thrifting! Going to vintage stores with friends can be an adventure and there are so many hidden gems to discover among clothing racks. Whether it be a pair of Levi’s from the ‘80s or a chic leather jacket, a thrifting trip can add a uniqueness to your wardrobe that you can’t find at the mall. Buying used clothes keeps them out of landfills, making thrifting a sustainable activity that’s also FUN! Did I mention it’s cost-effective? Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash

It is our responsibility as its inhabitants to keep Earth alive. These simple practices can be done by anyone, adding a step in the right direction to combating climate change.

The earth is so gracious to let us live here. Let’s keep it beautiful this Earth Day.

