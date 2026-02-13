Watching The Winter Olympics Thanks To ‘Heated Rivalry’? Me Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After seeing the internet explode over Heated Rivalry’s action-packed storyline following fictional hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, I knew I had to witness what the hype was about.

Since bingeing the hit HBO Max series with my roommate, I can now proudly say that anytime “I’ll Believe in Anything” by Wolf Parade plays, I cry. As someone who is definitely not a crier, this series, with its heartwarming “love conquers all” messaging, struck a deep chord within me; so deep that I’ve been excitedly anticipating the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. I don’t think I’m the only one who made the jump from #Hollanov to looking up ice skating scoring rules.

Narratives on Ice

Heated Rivalry has since been celebrated for its emotional depth and character development, due to each actor’s excellent depiction of their character’s motivations, fears, and desires. Once I realized that the “high-professional-stakes-meet-emotional-turmoil” of the show is similarly captured in the Olympics, I immediately made the transition between the two. This year in particular, there are so many thrilling and captivating stories to follow.

The first Olympian that comes to mind is Maxim Naumov, a 24-year-old American figure skater who lost both of his parents in a tragic plane crash in January 2025. They had coached him his entire life, but despite the devastating loss, Maxim honored their memory and qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics. His story of overcoming loss is both heartwarming and invigorating, and it’s inspiring to see him perform in the Olympic Games.

About a month before the Milan Cortina Olympics, two-time gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim dislocated her shoulder and tore her labrum while training in Switzerland. Despite the injury, she has decided to compete in the 2026 Olympics and push herself for a third gold medal, driving her toughness and athleticism to the next level.

Alysa Liu, a 20-year-old figure skating World Champion who had previously retired from the sport in 2022, is competing this year. In addition to her stellar performances, her unique “alt” look sets her apart from the competition. From her high-contrast, haloed hairstyle to her smiley piercing, Liu’s stylistic rebellion shows audiences and athletes alike that self-expression and athletic domination don’t have to be mutually exclusive. She is a shining example of self-acceptance and ambition, making her an exciting competitor to watch.

Since the Heated Rivalry internet sensation, the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics presents itself as a unique blend of athleticism and emotional narratives.

