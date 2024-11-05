Unpacking “Chromakopia”: Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka Tyler, The Creator is an innovative rapper and R&B artist known for his creative blend of genres and “alter-egos.” He just released a 14-track album titled “Chromakopia” on October 28, which has generated lots of buzz for its unique soundscape and storytelling, featuring collaborations with notable artists. The album includes key featured artists such as Daniel Caesar, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q, and Doechii.

In addition to these features, there are some hidden credits to other artists who worked on the album that are not explicitly mentioned in the track list, such as Childish Gambino (Donald Glover). As reported by The Express Tribune, he performs background vocals on “Judge Judy” and “I Killed You.”

So, what did Tyler really want to discuss with the release of this album? Let’s look a little deeper.

“Chromakopia” focuses on Tyler’s fear of adulthood and the responsibilities that come along with it. This fear is represented through black-and-white coloring in his music videos for the album, including “St. Chroma,” “Noid,” and “Thought I Was Dead.”

Much like in previous albums, Tyler focuses on a new alter-ego–“Saint Chroma.” For those of you who are wondering, according to Collins Dictionary, “chroma” is the purity of a color or freedom from white and gray. Aptly named, this new identity finds a way to address Tyler’s fears by wearing a mask and attempting to blow them up (as seen in the “St. Chroma” music video), eventually bringing color back into the world as it’s depicted in the video.

The album’s main focus lies on Tyler’s fear of parenthood, illustrated in “Hey Jane,” a song about Tyler experiencing a pregnancy scare. Within the song, Tyler discusses “not wanting to give his freedom up,” and cleverly alludes to the Hey Jane abortion clinic.

As the album progresses, Saint Chroma is able to take off his mask in “Take Your Mask Off.” The mask represents a life of inauthenticity, encouraging the listener to break free from conformity and pursue a life that embraces one’s true self.

In “Take Your Mask Off,” fears of adulthood arise once more, as Tyler unveils a hidden truth that adds depth to the story told in “Hey Jane.” He sings, “Boy, you selfish as f*ck, that’s why you scared of bein’ a parent,” admitting that his reluctance to become a parent stems from his self-centered nature. In this verse, he lays everything bare for the audience to see, removing the mask and revealing his true self.

This album is one of Tyler’s most vulnerable yet and his raw discussion of these controversial themes set a new standard for the music industry. Throughout the 52 minutes of the album, he openly explores his anxieties with adulthood, parasocial relationships, and his unease with fame.

Alongside the release of this album, Tyler, The Creator also announced a “Chromakopia” world tour. This tour will feature artists Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and is set to take place from February through September 2025. So readers, if you’ve had the album on replay and are excited to see it live, keep an eye out for those tickets!

Happy listening, everyone!

