Taylor Swift 12: Listen With Me

As a die-hard Swiftie for honestly as long as I can remember, I was beyond excited for the release of The Life of a Showgirl, but all the Sarahs and Hannahs on TikTok made me feel awful for liking the album.

On first listen, the album doesn’t sound like anything special, and the lyrics, compared to her Folklore writing, are just not the Taylor Swift lyricism that we’re used to. But if that’s the case, are we even listening to the same album?

While I agree that you might not be referencing your dictionary for every song, the lyrics and the music are beyond words. The meaning behind the words is unmatched, so don’t be fooled by the upbeat melodies. Here are my thoughts on every track from the album!

“The Fate of Ophelia” I loved this song from the start, and seeing the music video just made me love it more. I think it was a very strong beginning to the album, and frankly, a clear signal that it was not going to be like its predecessors. “Elizabeth Taylor” Unpopular opinion, but this is actually my favorite song from the entire album. I loved the references and the idea of permanence in music or any part of the entertainment industry. “Opalite” After an extremely strong opening duo, “Opalite,” on first listen, fell flat for me. But the more I listened to it, the more I fell in love with it. For me, after the depth of Elizabeth Taylor, it was hard to appreciate the more quintessential pop sound of “Opalite.” The imagery in this song is Fourth Wing coded, which, as a reader, I love. “Father Figure” No words. When I first heard it, I had to search the lyrics because I was certain she did not say THAT word, which made me laugh. To me, this song reads as a conversation between Taylor and her first record label. It has quickly become my favourite song to blast in my headphones whenever I need a pick-me-up. Photo by Ronald Woan distributed under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license “Eldest Daughter” I liked the idea of not fitting in and constantly feeling like you’re trying too hard. But for me, I can’t really relate to the song because I’m a menace and happen to be the baby of the family! “Ruin the Friendship” Talk about a plot twist. The song was really cute and reminded me a lot of high school… until the very end when she sang about the death of her friend. Even with the plot twist, I really loved the song because it’s essentially a glimpse of time moving fast. “Actually Romantic” On first listen, I didn’t like the melody too much, but I loved the lyrics. However, the more I listen to it, the more I love everything about it. I find this a really interesting way to look at the haters and people trying to bring you down. “Wi$H Li$t” I love the melody and the lyrics. I found it to be a very simple song, but I thought it was cute. I also love the song’s premise: she should get what she wants, because Taylor wants everyone else to get what they want, too! “Wood” Superstitions and very innocent. No thoughts. Sharad Bhat “CANCELLED!” This song is everything I expected from Reputation (Taylor’s Version), specifically the vault tracks. I love the lyrics and the overall production of the song. The imagery of Taylor’s friend being cloaked in ‘scandal’ like it’s a coat is powerful and amazing imagery. “Honey” This song is so cute. I love that she starts with passive-aggressive people and those who make her feel bad about herself, and then flips to someone who calls her a romantic pet name (“Honey”) in a romantic context, which is just adorable. The song honestly warmed my heart. “The Life of a Showgirl” [ft. Sabrina Carpenter] The song I was waiting for! I love how Sabrina and Taylor’s voices blend. I found the idea for the song intriguing, and the execution was perfect. The increased pace of the bridge gets me every single time. Photo by Stephen Mease from Unsplash

Honestly, for me, this album was a 10/10; no skips, no notes. Even though every song isn’t for me, there is something about the album that makes it perfect for every single mood.

What are your thoughts on the life of a showgirl?

