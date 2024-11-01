Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
shopping bags
shopping bags
freestocks
Culture

Trinket Obsession: Why Do We Feel The Need To Buy The Small Things That Make Us Happy?

Mackenzie Chimento
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As young college women navigating the ups and downs of everyday life, we often find ourselves craving little moments of joy amid the stress of classes and deadlines.

Enter our trinket obsession—those adorable, tiny collectibles like Sonny Angels, Snoopy keychains, Hello Kitty collectibles, or anything along those lines, not only spark joy but also offer a slice of nostalgia to many.

colorful children's toys
Photo by Vanessa Bucceri from Unsplash

But why do these little treasures hold such a powerful grip on us?

For many, collecting was a defining part of childhood. Remember when the biggest thrill was ripping open that shiny packaging of a blind box, revealing a tiny figure that could instantly brighten your day? For example, Shopkins, with their vibrant designs and varying rarity, taught us the thrill of the hunt.

Whether it was Littlest Pet Shop toys, Monster High dolls, or Squinkies, these were all defining toys of a young girl’s life in the early 2010s. I think we can all remember wanting to trade these toys with our friends at the time because they are special memories for us. Today’s Sonny Angels serve a similar purpose with their numerous designs and mysterious blind packaging igniting that familiar rush of excitement.

two women sit on a swing set. they are facing each other.
Bewakoof.com Official | Unsplash

In a world that often feels overwhelming, these small, joyful trinkets allow us to reconnect with simpler times. Busy schedules and responsibilities can leave us feeling drained, and investing in cute collectibles becomes a way to treat ourselves. Each trinket we add to our collection isn’t just a decoration, but a reminder to prioritize happiness, even in the smallest forms.

So, if you find yourself scrolling through online marketplaces or hitting up local shops for your next trinket, know that you’re embracing a little joy in your life and are not alone. It’s perfectly okay to indulge in these tiny representations of happiness. After all, while finals may be looming and group projects can be daunting, adding a little trinket into the mix can remind us to find delight in the small things.

Sometimes, it’s just what we need to keep going.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!

Hi! I'm Mackenzie, a transfer-sophomore student currently at Boston University. I'm originally from Westchester, New York, where I made the switch to BU after transferring from the College of the Holy Cross. I have a passion for creativity and communication, and have chosen advertising as my major while also pursuing a minor in sociology. I have a desire to understand consumer behavior and the societal influences that shape our world, showcasing my commitment to both creativity and social consciousness. I graduated high school in 2023, where I was a member of the lacrosse team, and further went to play at Holy Cross for the D1 women's team. Through my many years of being on a team and being a team member I learned the importance of teamwork and perseverance. The lessons I encountered and faced went on to help and inspire me for now, as I take on new challenges at a new university. In my spare time, I also find joy in running and participating in local races. This past summer I ran 3 half marathons! I believe in maintaining an active lifestyle, as it is crucial for fostering both physical and mental well-being, especially in a city like Boston. On the other hand, I possess a diverse range of interests such as fashion for example, where I find it reveling to curate outfits that showcase my style. Fashion is a way for one to express themselves, and I find it invigorating to see how each individual expresses themselves through fashion. Photography is another passion of mine, as it allows me to capture the world around us all, and whether it's a stunning sunset or a candid moment with friends everything is special to me. I also love love love immersing myself in the world of anime and manga. I have been a big anime nerd for many years now! Anime was something that helped foster new friendships for me in high school, and I will always have a special place for it in my heart. Finally, I am dedicated to also giving back to my community. I love to spend my time volunteering at local animal shelters; being with the animals one on one and knowing I can have an impact on their lives means the world to me. I have always had a dog in my life, so I find it crucial to donate time and help better the world of animal shelters. I am excited for what BU and Her Campus has to offer!