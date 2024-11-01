Trinket Obsession: Why Do We Feel The Need To Buy The Small Things That Make Us Happy?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As young college women navigating the ups and downs of everyday life, we often find ourselves craving little moments of joy amid the stress of classes and deadlines.

Enter our trinket obsession—those adorable, tiny collectibles like Sonny Angels, Snoopy keychains, Hello Kitty collectibles, or anything along those lines, not only spark joy but also offer a slice of nostalgia to many.

But why do these little treasures hold such a powerful grip on us?

For many, collecting was a defining part of childhood. Remember when the biggest thrill was ripping open that shiny packaging of a blind box, revealing a tiny figure that could instantly brighten your day? For example, Shopkins, with their vibrant designs and varying rarity, taught us the thrill of the hunt.

Whether it was Littlest Pet Shop toys, Monster High dolls, or Squinkies, these were all defining toys of a young girl’s life in the early 2010s. I think we can all remember wanting to trade these toys with our friends at the time because they are special memories for us. Today’s Sonny Angels serve a similar purpose with their numerous designs and mysterious blind packaging igniting that familiar rush of excitement.

In a world that often feels overwhelming, these small, joyful trinkets allow us to reconnect with simpler times. Busy schedules and responsibilities can leave us feeling drained, and investing in cute collectibles becomes a way to treat ourselves. Each trinket we add to our collection isn’t just a decoration, but a reminder to prioritize happiness, even in the smallest forms.

So, if you find yourself scrolling through online marketplaces or hitting up local shops for your next trinket, know that you’re embracing a little joy in your life and are not alone. It’s perfectly okay to indulge in these tiny representations of happiness. After all, while finals may be looming and group projects can be daunting, adding a little trinket into the mix can remind us to find delight in the small things.

Sometimes, it’s just what we need to keep going.

