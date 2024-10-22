Tricks (And Treats) For Eco-Friendly Costumes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is creeping up on us—how scary! But you know what’s scarier? The waste that comes from the holiday every year. This year, consider limiting your consumption of one-time-use pieces while you’re planning your dream costume.

The classic advice is to use items you already own. Take a look in your closet and use that creative brain you are paying lots of money to educate! You likely already have a solid base to work with. Now, you can focus on finding accessories to complete your vision. If you are going out multiple times this Halloweekend, try keeping the base outfit the same and switching out the more decorative and character-specific elements, such as layers and props.

Your next step should be to go to your friends. Many college students are in the same situation here—needing multiple costumes for this year’s celebrations and proud owners of random angel wings and tiaras from years past. If you have something specific in mind, ask around! Many people are probably more than happy to let you take random costume pieces off their hands. You can also consider trading costume pieces within your friend group each night to get more use out of them and split the costs of anything you have to purchase.

Speaking of… I beg you, don’t immediately go to Amazon or Shein if you can’t find what you need. I know it’s tempting, but resist! Whatever you’re looking for definitely already exists in the world for you to find second-hand, and Boston has tons of cool vintage and thrift stores to explore. Take your friends or partner along for a fun activity if you are planning a group look. When you thrift, you never know what you’re going to get! Maybe you’ll find a cool and unexpected piece to inspire a new costume.

Some of the most popular thrifting locations in Boston, especially for Halloween costumes, are Goodwill (conveniently located on BU’s campus!) and Garment District. If you are looking for something a little more curated and vintage, try Vintage Underground (also conveniently located close to the Comm Ave Goodwill), Groovy Thrifty, or Buffalo Exchange. If you would rather shop from the comfort of your dorm room, try the Depop app for an online experience with lots of search and size filter options for added ease.

Finally, be conscious about prioritizing pieces of clothing you see yourself using in the future when you’re shopping. There’s no point in spending money on something you’ll get a few hours of entertainment out of, and then either throwing it away or never touching it again. Making smart purchases is a great way to limit your waste and keep your closet size under control (especially in these tiny dorms). When you’re choosing what to be, consider what your plan is with larger pieces: how are you going to pack those fairy wings in May?

Finding Halloween costumes can be stressful with midterms in full swing, but it’s important to prioritize eco-friendly practices for holidays where overconsumption is so popular on social media. Remember to source secondhand when possible and be mindful of your shopping habits if you have to purchase new!

Happy Halloween Terriers!

