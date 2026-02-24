Trader Joe’s Has a Chokehold On Me: My Current Favorite Snacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m always itching for a snack. Whether I’m procrastinating an assignment, walking back from class, or pretending I’m going to have “just one bite,” I somehow always end up deep in a Trader Joe’s (TJ’s) bag.

Recently, my dorm has been stocked to the brim with TJ’s delights. Here are my current favorites (and yes, I will absolutely be restocking).

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups If you know, you know. The Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are my favorite snack at TJ’s. They have the perfect ratio of luscious, smooth dark chocolate to creamy peanut butter. During class, I crave them. On my walk back from class, I crave them. I could honestly go through a whole box in a day if not for self-control. They are my late-night snack and my “I survived class” snack. If I could recommend anything to someone who has never been to Trader Joe’s before, this would be it! Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi from Unsplash Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Enough said already. These chips don’t really need a description, but I genuinely think I could finish a bag within an hour. They have the perfect spice-to-crunch-to-everything ratio. If you aren’t grabbing a bag of these at TJ’s, you aren’t doing it right. Belgian Butter Almond Thins Coming in at a close third place are the Belgian Butter Almond Thins. My chokehold on these, in theory, is a bit odd, but they are the definition of addiction. You can never have just one. These small, crunchy almond-flavored bites are the ideal snack for studying or for a walk between classes. My little sister is especially obsessed with them. 100% recommend! Coffee Lover’s Espresso Beans As a self-proclaimed coffee fanatic, these Coffee Lover’s Espresso Beans are basically my personality in snack form. They’re an assortment of chocolate-covered espresso beans in different roast profiles, making every handful a little surprise. I love that they are sweet without being overpowering. My only wish is that they made the bag a little bigger! Keriss101 / Spoon Fruit Leather Wraps Although they’re kind of under the radar, the fruit leather wraps from TJ’s immediately bring me back to my childhood, so naturally, I had to add them to this list. The rectangular strips come in many different flavors, and you can typically find them by the checkout. My personal favorite is the Sour Apple Cherry, but all the flavors are wonderful. They are the perfect snack when you are on the go or getting a little hungry before dinnertime! Peppermint Bark While only a holiday speciality, the TJ’s Peppermint Bark is delectable. The peppermint-infused dark chocolate alongside the white truffle fudge is to die for. My dad, who is the biggest food critic I know, could not keep his hand out of the tin during the holidays! It ranks a bit low on this list because it’s limited to only two months of the year, but the next holiday season, you must try it!

Even though my dorm is already packed, here are a few extra things I’ve been eyeing: Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, Dark Chocolate Covered Bon Bon Cookies, and Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Crackers.

The Trader Joe’s chokehold is real. Once you start, it’s hard to stop. (But honestly, it’s nothing that I am ashamed of.)

